There's a new offer at the Golden Arches that'll have you munchin' away on some free fries. You heard that right — McDonald's is giving away free large fries to customers, and all you'll have to do is download the app. If you're ready to get your hands on the freebie, here's the lowdown on McDonald's free large fries with an app download deal.

McDonald's is kicking off the season with a tasty free large fries offer, and there's absolutely no purchase necessary. All you'll need to do is download the McDonald's app — which is available on Google Play and the App Store — on your phone. After you've downloaded the app, you'll need to register an account. BTW, you need to be a first time user of the app to be eligible for the offer. Once you've registered, you'll see the offer appear in the deals section of the app. It could take up to 48 hours for the offer to show up, so make sure to check back if you're not seeing it immediately.

To redeem the offer, just order one free large fries through contactless mobile order and pay at participating McDonald's locations. You can easily find a restaurant near you using McDonald's store locator. To make things even better, the offer is valid through June 27, which means you'll have plenty of time to snag your free fries through the season.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If you're not eligible for McDonald's free large fries app download deal, don't fret. Customers who aren't first-time users can still score an offer through the app that'll get you $1 on large fries via mobile order at participating McDonald's. Since you can score the offer once a week, you'll be able to snag plenty of $1 fries through the official end date on June 27. If you make a minimum purchase of $1 through the app, you'll also be able to redeem an offer for free medium fries every Friday at McDonald's through June 27.

When you head out to McDonald's to score some fries, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.