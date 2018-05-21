If you weren't feeling the energy last week, get ready for something entirely new. As of May 20, Gemini season has officially begun, and all those strange and lethargic feelings you may have been having are about to disappear into thin air. When the sun enters Gemini, you are zapped with a magical lightning bolt and your whole life is suddenly revamped. You become more eager to learn new things, connect with others, and express your deepest and most powerful thoughts. It's no wonder that as of May 21, 2018, this will be the best week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Cancer, and Aquarius. If you were born under one of these signs, prepare to feel like all the luck in the world is on your side.

According to astrology, we've been going through a lot of transformations lately. Uranus, planet of dramatic and radical change, made a shocking move into Taurus last week. Venus began getting in touch with her feels as she made a move into emotional and sensitive Cancer. Things also got a lot more progressive and revolutionary when Mars moved into visionary Aquarius. Although change always takes some getting used to, it inevitably makes everything a whole lot more exciting. For these three zodiac signs, the changes are everything they've been hoping for.

Gemini: You're Going To Feel Like Nothing Can Go Wrong

With the sun blazing its way through your sign, you've officially been crowned queen of all the zodiac (at least until Cancer season starts). Every aspect of your life will be flushed in a shimmering sheen and you will love the beautiful feeling rising in your heart. You're also about to experience some serious rejuvenation in your career and in your mind.

This week, Jupiter and Neptune will form a harmonious trine that will pour loads of inspiration and motivation into your world. Jupiter is currently in your sixth house of work and health, while Neptune is in your 10th house of social status. The union between these two aspects of your chart will flourish your world with productivity and you'll feel confident in the path you've chosen. The fact that Mars is also taking you out on a wild ride in your ninth house of adventure and growth is also allowing you to enjoy every step of the journey.

Cancer: Your Energy Is Just So Attractive Right Now

Venus, planet of love and romance, is burning desire through your sign. You know what that means. You're currently radiating magnetic energy, and everyone either wants to take you out on a date or become your best friend. With the sun also lifting you up in your 12th house of spirituality, you're experiencing some serious zen and your smile will light up a room, no matter how dark it may be.

The trine between Jupiter and Neptune this week will also shake your world up with some intense fun. Jupiter is currently in your fifth house of pleasure, while Neptune is in your ninth house of adventure and wildness. In all honesty, this week might feel like a roller coaster ride, however, you'll be screaming with joy at every turn. Now is the time to give in to the present moment, say "yes" to every spontaneous opportunity you come across, and trust that the wind will take you beautiful places.

Aquarius: You're Going To Feel Like Such A Bad Ass

Mars, ruler of energy, primal instincts, and sexuality is roaring your name as it sits in your 1st house. This will feel like a flame is burning in your core and you'll want to set everything you touch on fire. There is no time for laziness, fear, or inhibition. This week, you will blaze through life with a fiery intensity. Embrace it. Since the sun is also sitting in your 5th house of pleasure, you'll feel like pouring all this energy into the finer things in life. Your main purpose will be to have fun and create wild memories that you'll remember forever.

However, this is not to say your career won't also benefit from your stamina. As Jupiter and Neptune form a trine, you'll feel like everything is working out exactly as you intended it to. With your 10th house of career absorbing energy from Jupiter while your second house of money is recharged by Neptune, you'll feel like you're getting all the recognition that you deserve.