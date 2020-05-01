Falling in love in the springtime always feels like a good idea. Everything from the sweet breezes to the colorful arrays of seasonal blooms evokes a unique feeling of bliss within each and every one of us. While May 2020 will be the most romantic month for these three zodiac signs — Gemini, Libra, and Scorpio — the planet of love will also station retrograde on May 13, which means things could get tricky along the way.

Even though love is all around you during this time, it could also be the last thing on your mind this month given the sun's close proximity to Uranus as it travels through the sensually driven sign of Taurus. Dependable and pleasure-seeking, Taurus' zodiac archetype has everything to do with comfort, security, and bliss. Freedom-loving Uranus, on the other hand, wants you to take a walk on the wild side, perhaps challenging your sense of stability along the way. You'll feel polarity between both of these celestial energies regardless of whether or not you're looking for a committed partnership.

Meanwhile, Venus — the planet of love, beauty, pleasure, and values — will be stationing retrograde in intellectually driven Gemini on May 13, bringing attention to the communication taking place within relationships, especially topics revolving around mutual desires and values.

Shutterstock

Taking all all of this into consideration, here's why Gemini, Libra, and Scorpio could still totally thrive in their love lives this month:

Gemini: Venus Is Giving You All Of Her Attention And Sparkle

Venus retrograde in your sign will be interesting, Gemini. The planet of love's energy becomes more concentrated when she retrogrades, so how can you make the most of this retrograde cycle? Aside from the usual to-dos such as reflecting, reviewing, and revisiting, Venus will be giving you a lot more of her than usual, which could be a rare blessing. For instance, Venusian energy can be charming, graceful, abundant, romantic, and creative. On the dark side, however, Venus can also be superficial, selfish, and vain, so don't lose your balance.

From a romantic perspective, this month marks an excellent opportunity to get up close and personal with your love life. If you're someone who would typically avoid getting involved in something serious, this retrograde could bring you fresh insight and a new look at love.

Other astrological transits happening in the background are also pretty extraordinary right now — such as the North Node entering your sign — so make sure to keep your eyes peeled and stay present. Don't forget to indulge in a little self-love.

Libra: You're Discovering Your Passions And Inner Muse

Though your irresistible planetary ruler won't be working at her fullest potential, this doesn't mean you can't use this retrograde cycle to your advantage, Libra. Aside from reflecting on your personal appearance, one-on-one partnerships, and value system, May will inspire a surge of passion within you, both romantically and artistically. Retrograde cycles typically bring back the past for review, so if you find yourself running into or thinking about an ex fling or unrequited lover, don't be discouraged. This is exactly what retrograde cycles are about.

Confronting past fears, sorrows, and burdens promotes growth and the more you release, the closer you are to finding your soulmate. This Venusian flow of energy could come to life via your partnerships or within your creative outlets, so don't disregard it if it suddenly comes knocking. Venus retrograde will be activating your expressive fifth house of love, happiness, and artistic inspiration, so there's no denying that your muse is on the way.

Scorpio: Your Desires Are More Intense Than Usual

It really is all about relationships for you this month, Scorpio. With the sun and Uranus activating your committed seventh house of one-on-one partnerships, there will be a lot of emphasis on your partners and your general ability to compromise. There will also be a full moon in your sign on May 7, just days after your powerful planetary ruler Pluto stations retrograde, which will only emphasize this lunation's potency. While you're in the midst of experiencing a powerful grand finale of sorts, Venus will retrograde through your sultry eighth house of intimacy.

By all means, don't hesitate to soak in all the attention you'll be getting, given your smoldering sex appeal this month. Just make sure you find an outlet for the excessive amount of energy flowing through you. Something beautiful is happening within you, so don't be afraid to share this delicious metamorphosis with someone who's worthy of your magic.