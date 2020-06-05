It totally makes total sense why a former child star might remain tight-lipped about their love life – after many years spent in the spotlight, it's only natural to protect personal matters from the prying public eye. Hence, Mary-Kate Olsen's dating history is chock full of little-known romances. Remember that rumor about her and Heath Ledger? What about her relationship with a famous foreign heir? Fret not — I'm going to delve into all of that shortly. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Olsen and all rumored partners mentioned in this story for comment on the reported relationships, and did not hear back in time for publication.)

Without a doubt, Olsen’s highest-profile relationship has been her marriage to Olivier Sarkozy, who she began dating in 2012 and wed in 2015 notoriously surrounded by ashtrays. Five years after they tied the knot, news broke that she attempted to file for divorce on April 17, but was unable to do so because of the coronavirus pandemic, and then sought to end her marriage via an emergency order (which was declined). Given that she rarely spoke about the relationship, little is known about it — which made the news about their split even more shocking.

Long before she dated Sarkozy — a banker and half-brother of a former French president — Olsen seemed to be drawn to men with creative sensibilities: passionate artists in a wide range of fields from A-list actors to prolific photographers. ICYMI, here are all the people she’s dated over the years, from full-blown relationships to brief flings.

Max Winkler Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For a few months in 2002, Olsen was linked to Max Winkler — the son of famous actor Henry Winkler, who would eventually go on to become an indie film director. “I dated an Olsen twin because I was in with an Olsen twin,” Winkler told New York Magazine in 2011. “But I wasn't in love with her because she was ‘an Olsen twin.’ I just thought she was so pretty and smart and cute." How sweet is that? Seems like there are no hard feelings there.

Ali Fatourechi Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Um, remember when life imitated art and Olsen dated Genetic Denim founder Ali Fatourechi while her sister was seeing his business partner? They were reportedly only romantically linked for a few months in 2004, but still. It’s the perfect plot for a classic Olsen twins rom-com.

David Katzenberg Vince Bucci/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's safe to say that Olsen's first *serious* relationship was with David Katzenberg, the son of Dreamworks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. They dated for a little under a year, and Katzenberg stayed supportively by Olsen's side throughout her recovery from an eating disorder, which included a six-week stay at a treatment center. Then, in early 2004, news broke that they had ended things right before the twins started college at NYU and Katzenberg began studying at Boston University. According to a source that spoke to People at the time, "it was a mutual parting of the ways and amicable."

Stavros Niarchos III Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Even though Olsen’s romance with Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos III only lasted for about five months in 2005, this relationship managed to make more than a few headlines — mainly because Niarchos had a pretty public romance with Paris Hilton. Not only was Hilton her friend at the time, but she supposedly introduced them — so yeah, ouch. Niarchos and Hilton went on to date for a little while, and Olsen promptly decided to take a leave of absence from NYU and move back to Los Angeles to focus on her acting career. In a 2006 interview with W Magazine, she spoke about the breakup candidly. “I miss him and I love him and I don’t speak with him anymore,” she told the publication. "[Paris and I] always only had nice things to say about each other … Now I guess you can tell we're not talking." When asked why she left school and moved back to L.A., she simply said, "I think we can all guess." Fun fact: Niarchos isn’t the only guy she’s dated who’s been involved with one of the Hilton sisters — Katzenberg eventually dated Nicky Hilton Rothschild. Small world, eh?

Max Snow James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images Once she settled back into life in Los Angeles, Olsen started dating Max Snow — a photographer, oil heir, and nephew of Uma Thurman — in late 2006, but the romance fizzled out in April 2007. "They broke up mainly because she was in LA and Max was in New York, which made the long-distance relationship tough," a source told In Touch Weekly. "Mary-Kate has been busy filming and working with her sister, Ashley, on their new fashion line, The Row, along with launching a new clothing line called Elizabeth and James."

Lapo Elkann Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images Olsen was spotted with the sole heir to the billion-dollar Fiat dynasty during Paris Fashion Week in February of 2008. That spark reportedly only lasted for a few weeks, though.

Nate Lowman Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images After being introduced by mutual friends in the fall of 2008, Olsen struck up a serious relationship with Nate Lowman, an artist known for his satirical style and pop art aesthetic. They ended things in February 2010, and TBH, she didn’t seem too devastated by the breakup. People reported that mere weeks later, she was seen “making out in a dark corridor” with Josh Hartnett at a BAFTA after-party in London. How’s that for a rebound with no regrets?

Dustin Yellin Apparently, Olsen has a thing for artists. Because in 2011, shortly after her split from Lowman, she was briefly linked to Dustin Yellin — a contemporary artist who's best known for his glass veneer sculptures.