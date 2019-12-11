The Marvel Cinematic Universe may be getting bigger than ever on the big screen, but the superheroes on the small screen are all about to disappear. It turns out that Thanos snap may have actually succeeded in annihilating half of the Marvel universe, because Variety has reported that Marvel TV is shutting down. The official news came months after rumors had already been swirling about the end of Marvel's television arm, but although it means all the network Marvel shows are going away, comics fans can still look forward to new series on Disney+.

According to reports by Variety, Deadline, and other entertainment media outlets, Marvel Television will cease developing any new series beyond the few shows still currently in development. Hulu's Runaways and ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will both end with their upcoming seasons, meaning the final Marvel TV project will be the already-announced live-action Hulu series Helstrom, which is slated to debut in 2020.

The news should not come as a huge surprise to most Marvel fans, considering the large amount of series cancellations in recent years among the superhero studio's network shows. In late 2018 and early 2019, Netflix cancelled its entire slate of Marvel shows: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. More recently, Legion officially ended on FX with its third season, and both Runaways and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. announced they would only have one more season.

Instead of its shows appearing on ABC, Netflix, Hulu, FX, Freeform, and Fox, all of Marvel's new TV series will now instead be exclusive to Disney+ and overseen by the studio's film division. The new shows will feel very different from past Marvel TV projects, though, since they will explicitly connect to Marvel's movie universe, whereas the network Marvel shows all existed separately from the Avengers movies.

Upcoming Marvel series for Disney+ include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, Hawkeye, and What If...?, all of which will star actors from the Marvel movies. The streaming service has also announced Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk, which will introduce new characters into the MCU canon.

So, if you're planning on keeping up with all things Marvel in the future, you are going to have to get yourself a Disney+ subscription in addition to going to all the new movies. At least all of the Marvel shows will be in the same place from now on, although of course, the end of Marvel TV is a blow to fans of the standalone, not-crossover-filled segment of the increasingly crowded MCU.