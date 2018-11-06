It's the beginning of the end, as the month of November marks the start of a brand new era, according to the cosmos. Aside from the true node (karmic direction) entering the nurturing sign of Cancer, and Jupiter making its celestial debut in adventurous Sagittarius, Mars in Pisces 2018 is also upon us, which in turn, creates an entirely new energetic theme in itself. The following day, Venus, planet of love, stations direct in balance-seeking Libra, while Mercury stations retrograde in adventurous Sagittarius. Meanwhile, the month ends on an interesting note, as there will be a full moon in Gemini, while its ruling planet, Mercury, is still retrograde.

With that said, this month can mark a pivotal point, in each and every one of our lives, as there are far-reaching changes ahead. For the record, I hate to sound like an exaggerated stargazer, but I'm only telling you the facts. Now, let's talk about Mars, and its upcoming transit through the all-compassing sign of Pisces. Truth is, the reason I use this term to describe this mutable and ever-changing sign is because it is exactly that. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac, and in turn, the most complex.

The Meaning Of Mars In Astrology

Go-getter Mars is the planet of action, energy, and red-hot passion. This celestial body asserts itself, but in the end, it depends on the zodiac sign it's transiting through, to really determine exactly "how" this planet takes action. Mars is the god of war, and in one's birth chart, a symbol of power and confident expression. The energy of this planet is aggressive, horny, and super competitive. In fact, you can think of Mars as your typical macho man, or perhaps the cosmos' very own Xena: Warrior Princess.

Mars In Pisces: Nov. 15 - Dec. 31, 2018

In Pisces, the god of war isn't so warrior-like or impulsive, on the contrary. During this transit, many of us could start to feel less motivated, or perhaps ambiguous when making decisions. Remember, Pisces is a mutable sign, and its energy is incredibly complex, and universal; therefore, the majority of us could suddenly feel like we're being pulled from a thousand different directions, which ultimately makes the decision-making process that much more difficult.

During this mystical transit, our goals will stem from our spiritual pursuits, and emotional drive, as opposed to the typical fiery impulsiveness of coming face-to-face with our desires. See the difference? In addition to that, the energy of Pisces is selfless and compassionate, so putting the needs of others before our own, is very likely during this time. Now, I know this transit might sound a bit "boring" or "weak," compared to the smoldering passions of warrior-like Mars.

On a brighter note, however, this transit can be a magical time for fellow artists, dreamers, poets, and above all, mystics. The collective will be led through their dreams, intuition, and the subconscious realm during this time, as the Neptunian waters of Pisces are swimming in empathy, love, and universal oneness. I'll give you an example. Have you ever heard of the saying, "go with the flow"? Well, that is the best way to describe this energy. Mars meaning go, and Pisces being a symbol of "the flow" itself.

As a natal Mars in Pisces, I admit that this isn't an easy transit to endure, as I am constantly receiving a number of intuitive downloads, ultimately making makes my decision-making process a bit hazy. However, in the end, I am grateful for this natal placement, as it has blessed me with magical healing abilities, and a profound depth, that is almost impossible to describe. With that being said, don't be afraid to dive into the depths of enchanting Pisces. Use this transit wisely, and let your soul be your guide.