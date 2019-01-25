Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger" Lyrics Will Have You Dancing Like A Rolling Stone

It’s been eight years since Maroon 5 released “Moves Like Jagger”, but the song is still as catchy in 2019 as it was in 2011. So, you need to prepare yourself for all the Jagger-like dancing that’s probably going to happen on your TV when you tune in to the Super Bowl half-time show. More than likely, Maroon 5 will play some version of “Moves Like Jagger” during the show because it’s one of their biggest hits and really gets a crowd moving. And the lyrics are really catchy as well! Maroon 5’s “Moves Like Jagger” lyrics will definitely put you in the mood to dance.

If you don’t already know (and how could you not?), the song is a great homage to legendary rocker Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones. Jagger famously appeared in the video for the song, which is basically full of people — Adam Levine, included — doing their own versions of Jagger’s signature moves. In any case, here’s how Levine and Maroon 5 immortalized Jagger in song.

The first verse is basically all about setting the right mood to get those “moves” going:

Just shoot for the stars, if it feels right / Then aim for my heart, if you feel like / And take me away / And make it okay / I swear I'll behave / You wanted control, so we waited / I put on a show, now we're naked / You say I'm a kid / My ego is big / I don't give a sh*t / And it goes like this

You can check out the video for “Moves Like Jagger” down below:

Maroon5VEVO on YouTube

Clearly, Levine is talking to a girl in this song, even if he is honoring Jagger. The chorus is where things get really funky and it’s probably the best-known part of the song:

Take me by the tongue and I'll know you / Kiss me till you're drunk and I'll show you / All the moves like Jagger / I've got them moves like Jagger / I've got them moves like Jagger / I don't need to try to control you / Look into my eyes and I'll own you / With them the moves like Jagger / I've got them moves like Jagger / I've got them moves like Jagger

In the second verse, Levine tells his girl that she’s totally in control of the situation. She’s running the show and he’s just there for the ride:

Baby, it's hard, when you feel like / You're broken and scarred, nothing feels right / But when you're with me / I'll make you believe / That I've got the key / Oh, so get in the car, you can ride it / Wherever you want, get inside it / And you wanna steer / But I'm shifting gears / I'll take it from here (Oh, yeah, yeah) / And it goes like this

Christina Aguilera collaborated with Maroon 5 for this and she essentially played the part of the girl Levine is singing to. And now she’s showing him exactly what to do:

You wanna know, how to make me smile? / Take control, own me just for the night / And if I share my secret / You're gonna have to keep it / Nobody else can see this / So watch and learn, I won't show you twice / Head to toe, ooh baby, rub me right, yeah / And if I share my secret / You're gonna have to keep it / Nobody else can see this / Hey, hey, hey, yeah / And it goes like this

The combination of Mick Jagger, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera is pretty amazing. The song will definitely get the crowd going at any party. So, if you’ve got a Super Bowl gathering on the books, then you know what song to play!