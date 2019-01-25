Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" Lyrics Will Make Any Girl Feel Beyond Special

Maroon 5 is everywhere right now, especially since they’ll be playing the Super Bowl half-time show in just a few weeks. Since the Super Bowl half-time show is such a highly anticipated event and pretty much everyone will be watching, it’s probably a good idea to re-familiarize yourself with Maroon 5’s biggest hits. Take “Girls Like You”, for example. It was one of the biggest hits of 2018, especially because rapper Cardi B lent her talents to one version of the track. The song is basically a love letter to all the girls out there who stand strong through all the good times and bad times. Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” lyrics will definitely many any girl feel special.

In the first verse of the song, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine sings about how his girl has stuck by him even through trying circumstances:

Spent 24 hours / I need more hours with you / You spent the weekend / Getting even, ooh ooh / We spent the late nights / Making things right, between us / But now it's all good baby / Roll that Backwood baby / And play me close

And the chorus reveals why he she’s the only girl for him:

'Cause girls like you / Run around with guys like me / Til sundown, when I come through / I need a girl like you, yeah yeah / Girls like you / Love fun, yeah me too / What I want when I come through / I need a girl like you, yeah yeah

The second verse takes things a little further and details how Levine would travel any distance to be with the girl he loves:

I spent last night / On the last flight to you / Took a whole day up / Trying to get way up, ooh ooh / We spent the daylight / Trying to make things right between us / And now it's all good baby / Roll that Backwood baby / And play me close

As you can see, the lyrics are pretty special and would definitely make any girl on the receiving end of them feel like they were the center of the universe. Maroon 5 made a lot of girls feel exactly that way when they made the video for the song. The “Girls Like You” video features a slew of famous women, all of whom have that special something that makes people love them. Here’s a look at the video:

Maroon5VEVO on YouTube

And, of course, Cardi B added her own special touch to the song with these lyrics:

Not too long ago, I was dancing for dollars / Know it's really real if I let you meet my mama / You don't want a girl like me I'm too crazy / But every other girl you meet its fugazy / I'm sure them other girls were nice enough / But you need someone to spice it up / So who you gonna call? Cardi, Cardi / Come and rev it up like a Harley, Harley / Why is the best fruit always forbidden? / I'm coming to you now doin' 20 over the limit / The red light, red light stop, stop / I don't play when it comes to my heart (let's get it though) / I don't really want a white horse and a carriage / I'm thinkin' more of white Porsches and karats / I need you right here 'cause every time you call / I play with this kitty like you play with your guitar

I don’t know about you, but I think Cardi summed up the whole vibe of the song pretty well! No wonder it’s such a popular tune. Here’s hoping Maroon 5 plays the heck out of it at the Super Bowl!