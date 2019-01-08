Just as all of the post-holiday beauty sales are coming to an end, Sephora hits us with a major announcement that is really a gift that will keep on giving. As of Jan. 4, Mario Badescu skincare products are available at Sephora, and honestly, what a beautiful and refreshing way to kick off the new year. If you're familiar with the affordable, cult-favorite skincare brand, then you probably already know all about the brand's star players, like their bestselling facial mists (the Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater Spray is my personal favorite) or the Drying Lotion that works wonders as a spot treatment for anyone with acne-prone skin.

For those who aren't yet familiar with the brand, Mario Badescu is a skincare line with a product range of over 150 items, all formulated with natural ingredients designed to cater to a variety of skin-related issues, whether you have oily, dry, combination, acne-prone, or mature skin. The best part? Most of the brand's products are less than $40, which is a steal, especially for their quality.

Of Mario Badescu's 150+ products, 22 of their best-sellers are now available on Sephora's website.

While it is still unclear when or if Mario Badescu's products will arrive on the shelves at IRL Sephora stores, being able to take advantage of copping the brand's bestsellers as you purchase your other beauty favorites from Sephora is an amazing way to kick off the new year and stock up your beauty cabinet.

If you're interested in incorporating some Mario Badescu products into your skincare routine (which, well, IDK why you wouldn't be), read on for a breakdown of some of the best products that the brand has to offer.

Mario Badescu's Rosewater Facial Spray is, in my eyes, a hero product, as it can be used for literally any and everything. Need a mid-day pick-me-up? Spritz your face with this facial spray. Need to set your makeup? Spray away. Have an ex-boyfriend/girlfriend hitting you up? Spray this facial spray... and then block them. It's literally a cure-all! What's more is that the brand has even introduced two more sprays: the Aloe, Chamomile, and Lavender Facial Spray ($12, Sephora) and the Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea ($12, Sephora).

This drying lotion is formulated with salicylic acid, sulfur, and calamine to zap up the moisture and liquid of pesky pimples overnight. After cleansing, simply take a cotton swab, dab the pink solution onto blemishes, and let it sit overnight. Then, wash the lotion off in the morning, and you'll notice your pimple is less raised and closer to healing.

Another star product for acne-prone skin, Mario Badescu's Acne Facial Cleanser is chock-full of ingredients like glycolic acid to address congestion, and chamomile, marshmallow, sage, St. John’s wort, and yarrow extracts to address dullness and hyperpigmentation.

This collagen mask caters to those looking to treat and prevent fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness. The mask contains collagen (obviously) to smooth the appearance of fine lines, oatmeal to soothe the skin, and kaolin to purify the skin and absorb oils.