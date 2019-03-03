To all those who feel totally bummed about making the "worst week" list, trust that I don't mean to be the bearer of bad vibes. I want you to take this news with a grain of salt because I'm in no way saying that you're about to have a horrible time. What I'm really saying is that certain zodiac signs are experiencing more pressure than others, but who's to say you won't handle that pressure swimmingly? Anyway, keep this in mind when I say that as of March 4, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Gemini, Virgo, and Sagittarius. If your sun or rising is in any of the following, you might feel more confused than usual.

So, what's up with the energy this week? Well, to be perfectly blunt: Mercury retrograde, which begins on Mar. 5. This is going to be an emotional, confusing, and illusory tour through Pisces nostalgia and it's bound to have you feeling sensitive out of nowhere, daydreaming when you should be paying attention, and seeing everything through a foggy lens. Because it's taking place in Pisces, this is going to affect mutable signs in a major way, especially if Mercury is the ruling planet of that zodiac sign. You know how it goes. When your planetary ruler is in retrograde, the gloves come off. Let's see where this is headed, shall we?

Gemini: You May Be Feeling So Confused About Your Path

Mercury is your ruling planet, and when it's in retrograde, you're affected way more intensely and deeply than the vast majority of other zodiac signs. Prepare for a rocky next few weeks, so do yourself a favor and give yourself a break. This time, the retrograde takes place in your 10th house of career, making you feel rife with insecurity over your image and accomplishments in life. You could experience complications at work or find yourself returning to an issue from the past that still needs to be resolved. Trust that these problems will work themselves out, so don't make impulsive choices yet.

Your career will experience a positive boost when the new moon takes place, so keep your chin up and your heart set on the future.

Virgo: You Could Be Feeling Unsure About Your Relationships

You tend to feel all out of whack when Mercury is in retrograde. Why is this? Because Mercury is your ruling planet, and when this brainy inner planet is feeling backwards, so are you. This time, the retrograde affects your seventh house of partnerships, which can create drama in your closest relationships. You may feel yourself returning to issues you experienced with a partner in the past, possibly even reconnecting with an ex-partner. Don't make permanent decisions regarding your relationships. Instead, allow time for the issues to be made clear and find a sense of closure.

After all, a new moon also takes place in your seventh house, pushing you onto a new beginning in this area of your life.

Sagittarius: You're Probably Feeling All Sorts Of Emotional

You're experiencing that Mercury retrograde madness just like the rest of us, however, it's hitting you right in the feels. Taking place in your fourth house of home and family, this retrograde could mess with your living space, your relationship with your kin, and your core values. You might even find yourself returning to issues regarding these aspects of life and reliving them. If this happens, it's because there's a problem you need to work out once and for all. Tie off loose ends so that you don't end up tangling yourself in them.

Luckily, a new era begins at home because a new moon also takes place in your fourth house. You're working through these issues and being confronted, but it's all for the best.