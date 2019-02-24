I won't sugarcoat it: As much as I love the magical, dreamy vibes of Pisces season, things have been a bit freaky lately. I mean, let's look at the facts. For one thing, Pisces is the zodiac sign that rules over all things that remain unseen. When Pisces is involved, it's time to prepare for irrational thinking and self-undoing. Even if none of what you're feeling is based on reality, Pisces has a way of making it all feel so legitimate, which is why as of February 25, 2019, this will be the worst week for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. If you've got placements in these zodiac signs (namely your sun or rising), then you've probably been going through it lately.

To be perfectly honest with you, this won't be the easy, breezy Pisces season that I was hoping for. That's because Mercury will enter retrograde next week, making even the simplest tasks feel difficult. Even though retrograde technically hasn't begun yet, we're definitely in the pre-shadow period of this transit, which means that you're probably feeling the confusion already. Has it been harder for you to think logically? Has it felt difficult for you to stay focused? If so, it's no wonder. The fact that Mercury is in Pisces alone is making things all the more strange. Try not to be so hard on yourself, because you're doing the best you can.

Aries: You May Be Having Trouble Existing In Reality

You're going through a bit of a strange time right now because both the sun and Mercury are in your 12th house of spirituality. This is not the time to be steeping yourself too deeply in the realm of reality. Right now, you're craving a dreamworld; a form of escape. You're in need of solitude so that you can be alone with your energy.

You're seeing things in a new perspective and your intuition is probably bringing loads of complex information to the surface. Not all of this information will feel easy to process, so it's important that you take time to stay grounded and remind yourself that everything will be OK. You don't have to make decisions yet, but it's imperative that you listen to your heart.

Leo: You Could Be Experiencing Fear And Uncertainty Lately

You're going through an incredibly deep time because the sun and Mercury are in your eighth house of death and rebirth. By deep, I mean that you're feeling things deeply, the events in your life are affecting you deeply, and no, you're not being overly emotional, you're reacting to the cosmos in the appropriate manner.

Right now, there may be situations in your life that are coming to a head and you don't know whether the end is near or not. Know that you're going through an epic transformation right now, so trust where the universe is leading you. Dive into your soul and if it's with someone you trust, dare to be vulnerable. You don't regret it.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Overly Sensitive To External Stimuli

I bet you're feeling all kinds of exhausted and emotional lately because the sun and Mercury are in your fourth house of home and family. Have you been feeling pulled to spend time in your safest place? Does being out and about feel a lot more difficult lately than usual? Right now, you don't have to push yourself. Listen to what your body and soul are telling you that you need.

For the next couple of weeks, you're craving that sensation of home sweet home. Spend time with your family and close loved ones. Deal with issues that surface in your circle of trust. Redesign and reorganize your living space. Create a solid and loving foundation from which you can grow.