The sun is officially in Aries and the cosmos are fully charged with energy. This is the zodiac sign of passion, ambition, vitality, and not taking "no" for an answer. Set aside your instinct to stammer, stall, and overanalyze your next move, because Aries goes for the goal without a second thought. While this behavior might be considered impulsive, it's sometimes the unrepentant courage one needs in order to make the impossible feel possible. That's what Aries season does — it reminds you that you are actually quite powerful and more than capable of winning the game. If you're one of the zodiac signs who will have the best week of March 22, 2021 — Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius — you should strap in, because Aries season has only just begun.

Right off the bat, it gets real. After all, Mercury — planet of communication — and Mars — planet of combat — will form a tense square on March 23. This could lead to angry slips of the tongue as you take that impulsivity of Aries season up a notch. Proving your point is important, but not at the expense of your integrity and kindness. Words have the power to leave a lasting impact.

However, Aries season gets a lot brighter on March 26. This is when the romantic and loving sun-Venus conjunction takes place, revving the engine on your love life and upping the flirtatious vibes. Aries loves nothing more than to chase the object of their desire, so let the cheeky cat and mouse games begin.

Your relationships will receive further validation by March 28, when the full moon in Libra takes place. Libra is the zodiac sign of harmony, balance, compromise, and one-on-one relationships. Let this full moon remind you of what you need in order to create a better partnership.

Aries: You're Feeling Extra Romantic And Sensual This Week

You're taking self-love to a whole new level this week. It's time to treat yourself with the same love and care as the partner you've always dreamed of having. After all, you're in a life-long relationship with yourself, so who better to spoil when you're feeling romantic than you, Aries? Make a list of all your best qualities. Get extra dolled up. Take yourself out on a date. Buy yourself something you've been lusting after. Even though you've got suitors lining up outside the door, there's no suitor who knows how to treat you better than you do.

Libra: You're Embracing Your Power And Understanding Yourself

As a full moon in Libra takes place this week, you're feeling the intense vibrations pulling you inward. You may be doing some serious thinking about where you are in life and where you're headed next. In fact, a major change may be brewing, so pay attention to the vibrations that surround you. Whether this change is external or internal, it's a beautiful turning point in your journey toward your fullest potential. Although it may feel overwhelming and scary at first, the experience will ultimately leave you with a deeper power, Libra.

Sagittarius: Your Charm And Flirtations Are Downright Irresistible

There's a romantic energy burning in your heart that's got you swooning this week, Sagittarius. As the sun-Venus conjunction dawns in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, you're diving headfirst into a steamy love story. This story may be one you write or it may be written for you, but either way, you're the star. This energy can unfold as a burst of creative inspiration or it can unfold as love at first sight with someone you can't stop thinking about. Don't overthink it, Sagittarius. Just enjoy the fact that everything feels so alive.