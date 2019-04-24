If you've ever gone through a truly toxic relationship, then Mandy Moore's quotes about remarrying in Michigan Avenue are exactly what you need to hear today, because her story of never losing hope in finding love is absolutely inspiring. In February, Moore came forward along with seven other women to expose alleged emotional and psychological abuse she suffered in her relationship with singer-songwriter Ryan Adams in The New York Times. (Adams denies the allegations.) Speaking up publicly took courage, but Moore also not letting the alleged experience break her spirit or her faith in love is truly amazing.

Happily, Moore went on to find that love she was seeking with singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith of the rock band Dawes. The two were married in a private ceremony in the backyard of their Los Angeles home last November, and in a recent interview with Michigan Avenue, Moore spoke about being open to falling in love and even marrying again. Moore explained that even when things got tough, her heart stayed open to finding the right partner. "I was very hungry. I was not apprehensive at all [to marry again]," Moore said. "I knew that past situations didn’t define me and didn't even define what love or marriage or relationships or any of that had to be. My experiences in the past were singular to that."

In an interview with Bustle, Moore described her six-year marriage to Adams as being a dark time her in her life. “When I think back to that particular time period that we're talking about ... It was heavy. It was dark. It was confusing. It was lonely. There was no room for me. There was no room for me to have anything else in my life,” she said. However, despite that painful experience, Moore told Michigan Avenue she always believed she would walk down the aisle again someday. "I knew, even before I met Taylor [Goldsmith], I would love again, and I would get married again, and I would have a family. And all the things I always hoped for and wanted, I still believed were out there and possible," she said. "Not to say that I didn't have my own grief and pain and trauma to tend to, deal with, overcome, and heal from, but it never affected how I feel about love."

It’s not just Moore's love life that is thriving; her career is back on track and better than ever. Along with starring in This is Us, Moore is taking advantage of this moment to get back to her music as well, something she is very excited about and eager to do. "Life is a roller coaster. I know this is an extraordinary time, and I am present," she said. "I'm literally devouring every morsel of it and appreciating it for what it is because I remember when times did not feel the same. I just want to take stock of all of it and do what I love. This moment isn't gonna last forever. I want to really dig my heels in while I can."

More Moore? Now that sounds like (literal) music to my ears.