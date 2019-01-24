One of the biggest gambles you take when buying new shoes is finding out how long you'll have to deal with uncomfortable chaffing and dreaded heel blisters before you can finally walk around town without limping. I know I've personally tried so many hacks: wearing new heels with socks and blow-drying them, leaving them in the bathroom after a hot shower, and even rubbing the insides of a particularly painful pair of flats with olive oil to try to render them bearable. It turns out that Mandy Moore uses CBD oil on her feet to keep her shoes from hurting her, so I may have been missing out on an easy solution to limping all week this whole time.

You may be familiar with using CBD oil to help with things like mood swings, or even to help keep your pup from stressing out, but this creative use for the cannabis derivative is absolutely genius, IMO. In an interview with Coveteur right before the 2018 Golden Globes, Moore described her plan for banishing that frustrating pain that often follows an evening of wearing heels. “This year I’m trying some CBD oil on my feet, which my stylist recommended," she said. "I asked her if there was some kind of numbing cream, and she was like, ‘No! [Try] Lord Jones CBD Oil.’ So it could be a really exciting evening!"

Selling for $75, the oil is definitely not cheap, but each bottle contains 100 milligrams of CBD (along with organic avocado, jojoba, and safflower oils), which can help you get through plenty of work functions, weddings, and parties without having to worry about your feet. And, to be clear, because the oil contains no THC, you won't get high at all. Plus, the roller ball applicator lets you target the oil to just the spots where you need it most, and it simultaneously delivers a soothing massage, so this oil seems like the absolute epitome of self-care. Side note: In my experience, some CBD oils can smell a little funky, but the Lord Jones body oil carries a light fragrance of evergreen, bergamot, and orange, which sounds like it'll really enhance the experience overall.

When it comes to a snazzy pair of shoes, specifically, no matter how sensible and broken in you think they are, there seems to be something about standing up for hours on end that tempts blisters and chaffing. “Last year I thought I had gone for a pair of comfortable heels, but by the end of the night I was in so much pain I felt like I was walking on glass," Moore told Coveteur, "so I kind of ended the evening early." But even if you're more likely to don a pair of hiking boots or some super sleek Dr. Martens than slip-on stilettos, Moore's trick can still come in handy, because shoe-pinching does not discriminate.

Moore isn't the only actress who's been turning to the powers of Lord Jones CBD oil for pain relief. In an interview with The New York Times, Olivia Wilde sang the same brand's praises. "Another thing I’m a huge believer in, in terms of body care: I’ve been using this body lotion that has CBD from marijuana. It’s called Lord Jones, and I discovered it through my friends in L.A.," she told the news outlet. "Recently I did a play on Broadway for six months, and my body was wrecked. My neck was really tight." Using the CBD roller helped relax her muscles and diminish her pain without having to turn to something like painkillers, Wilde explained.

If you want to test the CBD waters without draining your bank account, Glamour recommends the slightly more affordable Charlotte’s Web CBD lotion ($50), which could be a good starting point. Whatever you choose to try out, here's to a lifetime of comfortable, blister-free feet.