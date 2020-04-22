The only thing more recognizable than Maddie Ziegler's signature "Maddie" face at the end of all her dances is her dirty blonde hair. But it looks like quarantine has shaken up even the most steadfast aspects of your fave celebrities' lives, too. In a move not even the biggest Dance Moms fans saw coming, Ziegler dyed her hair pink and showed off the new style in an Instagram post on Tuesday, April 21. While she hasn't ditched all of her original blonde (you can still see her roots), the lighter blonde ends have all transformed into the prettiest pastel pink.

Ziegler showcased her pink hair in a series of photos, the first of which was a blue- and pink-heavy photo of a sunset on the beach. (A fact you didn't ask for: Renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath posted this exact photo as inspiration on Instagram a day before Ziegler. The two follow each other. Is this a signal of a collab, and if not, can they please???) The following two photos in the dancer's carousel feature a moody Ziegler pouting in a mirror selfie and one with her pink hair falling in front of her face. "This turned out better in my imagination," she captioned her post. To be frank, that's incorrect, because she looks fantastic. Stunning. An egirl dream. 10/10.

Ziegler isn't alone in the urge to dye her hair, nor is she alone in going with pretty pink shade. Both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Dua Lipa dyed their hair pink recently. Hilary Duff took inspo from the blue portion of the above photo, recently dyeing her hair a vivid teal. I'm sure even more celebs are falling victim to what I call a quarantine hair crisis as we speak. That said, I'm hoping this pink sticks around on Ziegler for a bit.