Hilary Duff, whose blonde hair is honestly the single most consistent thing in my life, has pulled that stability right out from under me. On Sunday, April 12, Duff posted a photo with a short blue bob, leaving zero trace of the iconic blonde hair Lizzie McGuire fans have come to expect. "🤷🏼‍♀️ yea," she captioned the photo, as if ripping away the one constant supporting me through an otherwise turbulent and unpredictable time is a shoulder shrug-worthy matter.

My dramatics aside, Duff really does look like a brand new person with the dye job. The blue veers on the side of teal, and the ends of her hair just graze the tops of her shoulder blades. Frankly, it looks damn good. Still, several questions remain about the new look. Firstly, when did she actually get this color? While the color goes all the way up to her roots in her Instagram post, on the same day, Duff also posted a series of Instagram Stories in which her roots had grown out a couple inches. Does Duff's hair grow at the speed of lightning then? Even if she had this color done right before social distancing began in mid-March, that's a very short amount of time for her hair to grow so much. Perhaps it's a semi-permanent color that's washed out a bit on her roots? Excuse my spiraling trying to solve this mystery, but @ Hilary, can you drop your hair growth methods next, please?

Second, who dun it??? Most of Duff's hair transformations and general mane upkeep can be attributed to celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles. Sadly, Capri hasn't posted anything confirming this is her work, but if it is, thank you for fulfilling my ~alternative~ Hilary dreams and also shaking me to my core.

True Duff stans know this isn't the first time the 32-year-old has dyed her hair blue. Back in 2015, she popped up with stunning mermaid-esque bluish-green hair, around the same time of year. She rocked it then, and you know she's gonna serve just the same right now. The blue-haired Duff era hath resurrected, and nothing will ever be the same.