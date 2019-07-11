Whoever said Black Friday savings only take place in November was obviously not informed of the Macy's mid-summer blowout sale, because there are tons of deals to be had right this moment, and I most certainly won't wait until fall to shop. ICYMI, Macy's Black Friday In July shoes and accessories deals are some of the best in the entire sale, and brands like Kate Spade, Steve Madden, Circus by Sam Edelman, Guess, and Kenneth Cole are just some of the few offering major discounts on summertime shoes and accessories. Who could possibly resist?? Not I!

Never heard of the Black Friday In July Sale before? Just picture the sale of your dreams and you'll get the idea. There are over 150,000 items discounted on the Macy's site as we speak, in categories including men's and women's clothing, children's clothing, home, beauty, footwear, and accessories, plus new flash deals updated every day of the sale. Talk about a lot going on, and I happen to find the last two categories to be particularly exciting. Nothing screams summer quite like a fun and fresh sandal! I definitely plan to stock up on some pairs I've been oogling since April, and now that they're discounted, I won't have to worry about experiencing any post-purchase shopper's regret.

Katy Perry Geli Novelty Scented Jelly Sandals $49 $25 | Macy's Buy Now

Umm, fun shoe alert! These jelly babies come in eight different coloways, all adorned with different icons, from daisies and ladybugs to limes and even watermelons, like the pair above. So cute, so fun, so summer.

For an equally bold, but slightly more formal option, I'm loving the Kenneth Cole Olivia Simple Wedge Sandals ($50, originally $99, macys.com):

Kenneth Cole Olivia Simple Wedge Sandals $99 $50 | Macy's Buy Now

The animal print trend is here to stay, people, and this fun, patterned wedge will give any LBD look a fresh update for summer nights out.

The early 2000s diva in me really, really wants the Guess Siarra Flip-Flop Wedge Sandals ($35, originally $45, macys.com), BTW:

Guess Siarra Flip-Flop Wedge Sandals $45 $35 | Macy's Buy Now

Can we make flip-flop wedges a thing again? Pretty please? My 5'1" frame really benefits from the added lift, and the bedazzled bow on this pair is adorable.

And of course, I have to shout out the most seasonably appropriate footwear of all, these Circus By Sam Edelman Leni Espadrille Flats ($30, originally $55, macys.com)

Circus By Sam Edelman Leni Espadrille Flats $55 $30 | Macy's Buy Now

Sun-kissed, get it? These are the cutest flats I've ever seen, and I'm honestly itching to include them in an Instagram flatlay. So good.

This sale includes more than just shoes, though. I'm living for hair accessories like these Steve Madden Lips Hair Pins ($14, originally $20, macys.com):

Steve Madden Lips Hair Pins $20 $14 | Macy's Buy Now

And there are a ton of Kate Spade phone cases in all different phone sizes! My favorite pattern is the Jeweled Flock Party for sure:

Kate Spade Jeweled Flock Party iPhone XS Case $50 $25 | Macy's Buy Now

Can you believe these deals? Macy's is a real one for helping me get through my wardrobe's mid-summer slump! Catch me rocking new shoes and sporting a couple new accessories very, very soon. To shop the sale before it's too late, hit up the Macy's website now.