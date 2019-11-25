Macy's didn't have to go that hard for the holiday season every year, but they did and they continue to do so. From its show-stopping Thanksgiving Day parade to its increasingly mesmerizing window displays at its New York Herald Square location to its utterly wild Black Friday deals, Macy's is heaven come to Earth, especially if you're eager to have a full-on beauty shopping spree — fight me on it. It's a kingdom of brands, offering tons of products from Urban Decay to Guerlain, MAC, Kiehl’s, and loads more. That said, Macy’s Black Friday 2019 Beauty sale is a beauty lover's — and a beauty gift shopper's — dream.

If you’re an incredible gift-giver, Macy’s Black Friday sale is your holiday paradise for discounted shopping, but it can also be your saving grace if you’re a terrible gift giver. Hear me out: The store is so big and filled with just about everything, so you’re guaranteed to find a high-quality gift for anyone and everyone — even that one person who has you dreading your annual struggle of figuring out what to buy them. From Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 30, when you visit your local Macy's store or Macys.com, you can get up to 70% off makeup, skincare, perfumes, hair products, and even gift sets.

If you’re super pumped to shop 'til you drop at Macy’s this year, but honestly can't wait until Wednesday to do it (I feel you so hard), Macy's actually has tons of Black Friday preview deals going on right now until Tuesday, Nov. 26. Here are some discounted beauty products you can take advantage of right now.

Tarte's Tarteist Pro Remix Palette features a whopping 20 shades in six different finishes: matte, luster, metallic, duochrome, shimmer, and floating glitter. This includes hues like "Mashup," a purple shimmer; "Create," a silver floating glitter; and "Ink," a black matte.

Have a beauty-obsessed Christmas lover on your holiday shopping list? This beauty advent calendar made exclusively for Macy's features 25 days of the best beauty products — and it's majorly discounted. The entire calendar is valued at almost $300, but during the sale, you can get it for just $65. The calendar includes products like IT Cosmetics' Confidence In A Gel Lotion, Mario Badescu's Rose Facial Spray, NYX Professional Makeup's Worth The Hype Mascara, and Anastasia Beverly Hills' Full-Size Liquid Heather Lipstick.

For just $20 during Macy's sale, you can cop four travel-sized Kensie perfumes — that's just $5 a fragrance. The scents include Kensie's "Signature Scent," "Loving Life," "Free Spirit Purse Spray," and "Life Beat Purse Spray."

Whether you're shopping for yourself or that bold-lip-loving person on your holiday shopping list, these long-wearing metallic matte liquid lipsticks by Smashbox are the perfect choice. They're on sale for just $12 during Macy's sale and come in shades inspired by crystals, like pink tourmaline, angel amethyst, and titanium quartz.

You can glow as bright as a Menorah, Christmas tree, New Year's Eve ball — whatever — this holiday season, thanks to bareMineral's Get Glowing set. The kit features a mini Endless Summer Bronzer in "Warmth," a mini Endless Glow Highlighter in "Free," and a mini Dew Mist Setting Spray. When combined, all three products will deliver a glowy, dewy effect even when that dry, cold air has got your skin feeling a bit dull.

Remember to hit up the Macy's website starting Wednesday, Nov. 27, to take advantage of the real Black Friday deals. You can preview some of those in the Macy's Black Friday 2019 ad here.