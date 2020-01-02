Seeing as red is the unofficial color of Chinese New Year, many beauty brands releasing festive packaging to celebrate the holiday stick to a color scheme of rich red and luxurious gold accents. However, MAC Cosmetics has never been one to play by the rules, and MAC's Lunar New Year Collection is a vibrant, patterned fantasy unlike any I've ever seen. If you're in the market for a few beautiful new products, or just hoping to celebrate the Lunar New Year in style, this collection is one you certainly won't want to miss.

The Chinese calendar relates to the Chinese zodiac of symbolic animals, and 2020 is the Year of the Rat. While the rat symbolizes optimistic and clever qualities, it isn't exactly the most ~beautiful~ animal to put on your eyeshadow packaging, so this year, MAC Cosmetics decided to forgo the traditional red color scheme and symbollic animal and create an entirely new, still festive color palette. Fun! The collection is called Lunar Illusions, and it features some of MAC's best-selling products with all-new packaging, available to shop now on the brand's website.

The bubblegum pink component! The stunning champagne sheen! The intricate dragon imprint! I can totally see why this gem sold out quickly, and I'm jealous of anyone who gets to ring in Lunar New Year with this on their cheekbones.

There's still a ton of other beautiful products, though, like the Now and Zen Eyeshadow Palette ($33, MAC Cosmetics):

Talk about the most stunning nine shades of 2020. This baby's got it all, from a glitzy black just begging for a smoky eye to a ton of great neutrals for an amped-up everyday eye.

In the lip product department, this collection features two formulas, one of which is the iconic Lipglass ($19, MAC Cosmetics):

"Goldfinch" may or may not be the most perfect sparkly gold gloss on this planet, but if you're more into colorful, pigmented glosses, there are three other Lunar Illusions shades to choose from.

Wear them alone or place them atop any of the collection's gorgeous Lipsticks ($20, MAC Cosmetics):

There's truly nothing better than a MAC lipstick, and seeing four classic shades all dolled up in the gorgeous Lunar Illusions packaging is such a treat. To shop the entire limited-edition collection before it all sells out for good, hit up the brand's site or your local MAC Cosmetics store now.