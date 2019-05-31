Have you been planning some festive makeup looks to whip out during Pride Month? If not, do you need a little beauty inspiration? MAC's 2019 Pride collection has officially arrived, and it's got everything you'll need to celebrate in gorgeously made-up style. Colorful, glittery, and cute AF to boot, it's a buffet of products that span the rainbow and will definitely get your creative juices flowing.

Called MAC Loves Pride 2019, the collection boasts an array of products focusing on lips and eyes that all come with limited-edition packaging and some fun stickers that'll let you personalize your purchases. The collection includes Grand Illusion Glossy Liquid Lipcolor ($22, maccosmetics.com), a holographic lip color; Chromographic Pencil ($18, maccosmetics.com), a creamy eye pencil; and Eye Shadow ($17, maccosmetics.com), a pigment-rich powder. All of these products come in a shade range that spans the rainbow. As an extra festive addition, the collection also includes a Glitter Kit featuring sparkles in fuchsia, pink, gold, green, teal, purple, and white, although it already sold out on MAC's website.

See what I mean by creative inspiration? As an added bonus, if you buy any lipstick during the month of June you'll get MAC's limited-edition PRIDE cap lipstick as a free gift. And for any purchase of $25 or more, you'll snag an all-rainbow MAC LOVES PRIDE makeup bag completely gratis. I jump at any chance I get when a freebie is involved so you know I'll be getting in on these deals, and when you read how widespread MAC's Pride initiatives are, I think you'll want to too.

MAC is seriously stepping up their game this year in terms of Pride participation, so it's a brand you'll definitely want to support. They'll be supporting the community in 20+ regional Pride events across North America, including sponsoring Los Angeles PRIDE and WorldPride NYC. They'll be presenting parade floats, providing makeup demos and glam touch-ups, and much more, so if you're attending any festivities in your town look out for their presence!

Through Pride Month, MAC will also be releasing videos starring influential members of the LGBTQ+ community including musician Troye Sivan and his boyfriend, model Jacob Bixenman, transgender models Lea T and Dara Allen, drag queen star Aquaria, dancer and actor Parker Kit Hill, and MAC Artists Bradley Miller and Carlisha Gizelle. The videos will center on each of their personal stories and highlight just how influential they've each become.

Last but not least, for MAC Viva Glam Lipstick's 25th anniversary, MAC has pledged to donate $500k to GLAAD over the next two years "GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change," describes the non-profit on their website. MAC's donation will help "reinforce targeted programming and public awareness campaigns that challenge the LGBTQ stigma, fear-based myths, and fear of discrimination that are at cause for increased isolation, delayed testing and care for the community," according to a press release.