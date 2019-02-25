Tonight has brought with it a bevy of breathtaking looks, from the exceedingly extravagant to the streamlined and simple. It's one of the biggest red carpets of the year so naturally celebrities are pulling out all of the sartorial stops. Lupita Nyong’o's 2019 Oscars dress is one such knockout of a look and completely lit up the red carpet with the actress' signature glamorously cool style as soon as she arrived. Taking into account that Nyong'o consistently brings some of the most drool-worthy fashion to award shows it should come as no surprise that she'd once again top best-dressed lists, except somehow she's even outdone herself.

Black Panther, in which Nyong'o stars as Nakia, is nominated for a whopping seven awards tonight so it's a monumental event for the entire cast and crew. The trailblazing film is up for Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and, perhaps most excitingly, Best Picture. "Seven #OscarNoms for #BlackPanther, including best picture!! This is our reaction the first time we saw footage from the film and we're feeling this way all over again today! Thank you @TheAcademy! #WakandaForever#Oscars," wrote Nyong’o in a post on Twitter after the nominations were announced, clearly ecstatic about Black Panther's recognition.

Last year, Nyong'o wasn't nominated for any Academy Awards and she still brought the heat to the red carpet, arriving in a custom Atelier Versace gown. Featuring a one-shoulder silhouette, shimmery gold fabric, and intricate sash-like detailing, it made her look like an IRL Oscar trophy. The dress was completed with a thigh-high slit and subtle ruched detail at the waist for a look that was all together sleek, refined, and simply stunning, while her hair was woven into three braids with golden thread that were inspired by traditional Rwandan Amasunzu hairstyles.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That is what she wore to the Oscars when she wasn't in the running for an award, so you can imagine that this year, being involved in a film up for seven awards, she'd want to turn up the dial on her red carpet style even further. And somehow, turn it up she did.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, Nyong'o, styled by Micaela Erlanger, graced the 2019 Oscars wearing a dress entirely made out of feathers. Seriously, I'm ready to sprout wings and fly to the heavens just looking at it. The one shoulder Oscar De La Renta creation features an entire silhouette of white, airy feathers, with a black belt as a contrasting feature. Erlanger accessorized Nyong'o's overal look with Forevermark USA diamonds, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and black Roger Vivier heels.

While her dress certainly flew her to new heights in terms of her award show style, we must take a moment to talk about her hair. Nyong'o's locks were styled by Vernon Francois into an updo with three separate sections, the middle section accessorized with several strands of gold beading. A hair fit for royalty to match a dress fit for a queen.

Makeup artist extraordinaire Nick Barose was the genius behind Nyong'o's Oscars beat, which feature lashes for days (courtesy of Lashify) and a beautiful berry-colored lip from Lancome.

While Oscars viewers may not have gotten a major Lupita moment on the Oscars red carpet this year (what gives?), we can all consider ourselves blessed to get any glimpse at the excellence that is Lupita Nyong'o and her forever-impeccable style game.