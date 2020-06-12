Chrissy Teigen's kids always have her back... and front. There's no denying that Teigen and John Legend have created one of Hollywood's most tight-knit families, and the way they all support each other with humor never ceases to amaze fans. Luna and Miles' card to Chrissy Teigen for her breast implant removal surgery was the perfect combo of cute and hilarious.

Teigen revealed on May 26 that she had made the decision to get her breast implants surgically removed more than 10 years after getting them put in. "I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon," she wrote on Instagram. "A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!"

Teigen added: "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."

When the time finally came on Thursday, June 11, for Teigen to go through with the surgery, Legend and their two kids waited patiently for her to be finished. After the procedure, Teigen was surprised with the most adorable handwritten notes from Luna and Miles. "Have fun pulling your boobies out," Teigen's daughter wrote, signing the card, "Love Luna."

A second card, which included a sparkly, mermaid sticker, read: "Bye boobies."

Teigen noted that her surgery "went perfectly" but said she is "so so so so so sore." Luckily, "waking up to" the cards from Luna and Miles made her pain "go away for half a minute at least," she admitted on Instagram.

Luna and Miles may not have a future in Hallmark card making, but their witty personalities definitely bring a lot of joy to Teigen and Legend.