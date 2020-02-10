The Oscars' "In Memoriam" segment never fails to make movie lovers tear up each year, but some glaring omissions in the 2020 montage inspired more confusion than sadness. There were quite a few notable deaths in 2019, but for some bizarre reason, a few of the most prominent celebrities who died this past year were left out of the Academy Awards' remembrance ceremony. Specifically, Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce weren't in the Oscars' "In Memoriam" tribute, and nobody can wrap their head around this fact.

During the big show on Sunday, Feb. 9, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas took the stage to perform a mournful cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday" as photos and clips of the stars who died over the past year played on screens behind them. The tribute started with Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died in a helicopter crash with his teenage daughter Gianna just weeks earlier on Jan. 26, and ended with Kirk Douglas, the movie industry icon who died mere days ahead of the ceremony on Feb. 5.

But for some inexplicable reason, a few of the most notable celebrity deaths of 2019 were completely absent from the tribute. Disney star Cameron Boyce died of a seizure on July 6, 2019, at the age of 20, and horror movie legend Sid Haig died on Sept. 21. Since both stars were so beloved by the film community, it was puzzling to not see them in the "In Memoriam" montage, but the most confusing omission of all was that of Luke Perry. Perry died on March 4, 2019, following a stroke. Since his death was about a week after the 2019 Oscars, most fans expected the 2020 Oscars to include him in its remembrance montage, but that didn't happen.

The omission is not only confusing due to the fact that Perry was a major name in the entertainment industry throughout his life, but also because his final role before his death was in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Academy Awards.

After realizing all of these "In Memoriam" omissions, movie fans took to Twitter to express their confusion and disappointment.

As of Monday, Feb. 10, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has yet to address the omissions from the "In Memoriam" segment, so it is still not clear why Perry and Boyce were not included. But although the stars were left out of the tribute, it is clear their fans still remember them.