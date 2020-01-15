Directioners, I regret to inform you there is a shot clock counting down what little time is left for an epic 1D reunion. At least as far as Louis Tomlinson's concerned. You see, Louis Tomlinson's quote about a One Direction reunion means time could run out.

On Jan. 15, Tomlinson spoke with Cosmopolitan about turning 27 and officially entering quarter-life crisis territory.

“I’ve never been more conscious of my age, at 27,” he said. “When you’re in your late 20s, you’re in a funny stage of your life—you haven’t been around for ages, but you’re also not young, you’re in this weird transitional stage. That’s been very apparent in my life, and I’m always trying to be as immature as I possibly fucking can now, to balance it all out. There’s only so much you can get away with for so long.” Like, say, a boy band reunion?

Tomlinson also touched on the possibility of fans seeing One Direction together again in the future. Fortunately, he's down for a reunion, saying he'd probably be the one to get the ball rolling by sending the “Alright boys, let’s do this” message.

However, he made it clear that he's only open to a reunion up to a certain point in time. It's only been five years since the band broke up, but the former members are in very different stages of their lives. Like, Tomlinson has a baby, y'all. As a result, Tomlinson doesn't see the reunion happening after he turns 35.

“Anything over 30 sounds fucking old to me right now,” Tomlinson added.

Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images

So, the guys would need to assemble soon, but there are a few major bumps to iron out on the road to a reunion. Since Zayn Malik left the band in March 2015 and the band then went on an indefinite hiatus about nine months later, the band's current relationship status is pretty complicated. Malik once said he left the band without any friends in a November 2018 British Vogue interview. Then there was the time Harry Styles mocked Malik during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live in November 2019. And that's just two of the shady moments that have happened over the years.

The members' rocky relationships mean Tomlinson, Styles, Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan probably have a lot of mending to do before they can officially hit the stage together one more time. But who knows? There's eight years left before the clock runs out.