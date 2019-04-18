Game of Thrones may be coming to an end, but it will be going out in a blaze of fire new music. Earlier this month, news broke that The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott were working together to create a song inspired by Game of Thrones that would reportedly be featured in the final season of the HBO fantasy hit. Then we learned that this new song will be only one of a full album of original, Game of Thrones-inspired songs from current hitmakers. Now, that buzzed-about track is out, and you can listen to The Weeknd, SZA, and Travis Scott's Game of Thrones song, which is entitled "Power Is Power," below.

The sleek, synth-y production of "Power Is Power" is emblematic of The Weeknd's trademark musical style, but the inspiration from Game of Thrones is apparent from the start. The Weeknd croons about being born of the ice and snow and wearing a heavy crown, and SZA sings about love and distrust. Then Travis Scott comes in with a syncopated rap verse that also plays with the themes of royalty and fire and ice.

The song's title itself is one of the most memorable quotes from the show: Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish tried to intimidate Cersei Lannister early on in Season 2, implying that he would spread her incestuous secret by coyly saying "Knowledge is power." In response, Cersei promptly orders her guards to slit his throat, but then casually changes her mind. Cersei then memorably seethes at Littlefinger, "Power is power."

Listen to the new track "Power Is Power" for yourself below.

Columbia Records on YouTube

When "Power Is Power" was first announced, Pitchfork reported that the song would be featured in the final season of Game of Thrones, but that report has since been updated to remove this claim. So it's not really clear right now whether the song will actually play in the show or not.

"Power Is Power" is the lead single from Columbia Records' upcoming For The Throne album, which will contain 14 tracks by different artists all of which were inspired by Game of Thrones. Other artists featured on the new record include Maren Morris, Mumford & Sons, Ellie Goulding, and A$AP Rocky. Check out the full For The Throne tracklist below:

Maren Morris – “Kingdom Of One” SZA, The Weeknd, & Travis Scott – “Power Is Power” The Lumineers – “Nightshade” Ellie Goulding – “Hollow Crown” X Ambassadors – “Baptize Me” (Feat. Jacob Banks) A$AP Rocky & Joey Bada$$ – “Too Many Gods” The National – “Turn On Me” James Arthur – “From The Grave” Rosalía – “Me Traicionaste” (Feat. A.CHAL) Lil Peep – “When I Lie (Remix)” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) Lennon Stella – “Love Can Kill” Chloe x Halle – “Wolf At Your Door” Mumford & Sons – “Devil In Your Eye” Matt Bellamy – “Pray (High Valyrian)”

The best news of all is that For The Throne is going to be released next week. For The Throne will be available on Friday, April 26. You can preorder the album here.