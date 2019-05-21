If you've been horrified by the restrictive abortion laws that have recently been passed across the country, it's time to put your money where your mouth is and help protect a woman's right to choose. Through May 24, Lipslut is donating its proceeds to organizations supporting reproductive rights, so if you're in need of a new lipstick (or even if you're not) there's never been a better time to buy. Shopping for a cause is a powerful thing, especially when that cause direly needs your backing.

On May 7, Georgia enacted a so-called heartbeat bill, which would effectively ban all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Ten days later, Missouri followed suit. On May 15, Alabama legislators voted to ban almost all abortions in the state even in the case of rape and incest, in what would be the most restrictive abortion law in the country. Shocking? Absolutely, but these examples are only the half of it. In 2019 alone, a total of eight states have passed restrictions that could directly challenge the constitutional right outlined in Roe v. Wade, signaling a widespread attack on reproductive healthcare and a major setback for women's rights. It's truly unfathomable that America is digressing in such a severe and antiquated manner but thankfully, there are brands out there that agree and are using their platforms to fight back.

Established in 2016 as a response to the presidential election, Lipslut creates cleverly-named liquid lipsticks that benefit charities dedicated to fighting the conservative agenda. 50% of proceeds from every sale is always allocated to an organization like the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign, and more, as chosen by the customer, so it's definitely a brand worth shopping year-round. "We're a middle finger to the current sociopolitical landscape and practices found in the cosmetics industry," Lipslut states on their website. "While trends may come and go, we believe questioning the world around us and working towards improving society will always be 'in vogue.'"

In response to the recent abortion laws, Lipslut has pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds from any product on their site to organizations working to protect reproductive rights, whether they seek to help make abortion more accessible or fight against unfair laws. All you have to do is select “KEEP ABORTION SAFE” when asked to cast your vote at checkout and the money form your purchase will be allocated accordingly. You can choose from Notorious R.B.G. ($19.95, lipslut.com), a matte berry; F*ck Trump ($19.95, lipslut.com), a matte pinkish nude; F*ck Kavanaugh ($19.95, lipslut.com), a matte red, and more to support the effort.

"Needless to say, as a young woman these bans hit close to home," Lipslut founder Katie Sones explained to HelloGiggles in an email. "Women have a right to control their own bodies. It scares me that people want to change that. I think it’s crazy to think that abortion will simply go away—these laws only make its practice more dangerous. Legal, accessible abortions are the only way to keep women safe."