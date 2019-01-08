Former teen sensation Lindsay Lohan is on the cusp of a comeback as her MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres this week. Despite the major career slump that soon followed her best movies, the ex-Disney star definitely doesn't mind discussing her past characters, including the token nice girl of 2004's Mean Girls. With the movie's 15th anniversary coming up this year, Ariana Grande honored Lohan's character in her latest music video, and Lindsay Lohan thinks "Thank U, Next" was definitely a "really nice homage." If that's coming from Cady Heron herself, it must be true.

ICYMI (but, honestly, how could you have?), Grande released her music video for "Thank U, Next" in November 2018 less than a month after debuting the song. Emulating scenes from classic movies of the early 2000s, the video highlighted Grande as Mean Girls' Regina George, writing in her very own Burn Book. Reflecting her tell-all lyrics, the scrapbook referenced several of Grande's high-profile exes, seemingly confirming ex-fiancé Pete Davidson's "Big D*ck Energy" and hinting that she could reunite with old boyfriend Big Sean. Although the music video also included recreations of moments from Legally Blonde, 13 Going on 30, and Bring It On, its main focus was on Mean Girls. Alongside friends, former co-stars, and even Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, Grande hilariously recreated the movie's lineup of Cady, the Plastics, and hunky Aaron Samuels.

ArianaGrandeVevo on YouTube

LiLo didn't sport a pink polo to reprise her role as math geek Cady for the video, but in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, she voiced her approval of "Thank U, Next." "I loved it. I thought it was great," she told the outlet. "It was really well done, a really nice homage."

As for why she wasn't involved in the video, there's no confirmation of whether Grande's team reached out to Lohan's, but while speaking to SiriusXM's Jenny McCarthy, Lohan said, "They probably couldn’t get in touch with me, I guess... it's not that easy to just fly in from Dubai."

Lohan, now 32, currently lives in Dubai after residing in London for several years, but the Jan. 8 premiere of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club has brought her stateside for the time being. Tracking the training of American "brand ambassadors" at her exclusive Mykonos beach resort, the reality show will likely share more about these new faces than on Lohan, but at the end of the day, she's the reason we'll tune in, right? Her Mean Girls co-star Bennett will also host the premiere's 30-minute after-show, and Lohan is slated to join him and answer questions about her career abroad.

Given the timeliness of this series coinciding with Grande's epic video, a mention of "Thank U, Next" during the after-show seems inevitable. I'll be waiting for Grande's fetch response on social media when the shout-out happens. Do you think the singer can stop by Lohan's beach club in Season 2 for a special performance?

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.