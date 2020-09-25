Congratulations are in order — Lily Collins is engaged to Charlie McDowell, her filmmaker beau of more than a year, and she took to Instagram on Sept. 25 to announce the big news. "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..." she captioned the series of photos, which included a close-up of her seriously stunning ring. McDowell also posted an announcement on his own IG grid, sharing a pic of the Emily in Paris actor grinning and showing off her new rock. "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you," he wrote.

Collins first confirmed the relationship back in August 2019 when she posted a pic of herself leaning on McDowell with the caption, "Always got your back..." Since then, the two have shared plenty of loved-up pics together on the 'Gram, and they even adopted a pup named Redford together in December 2019. In July 2020, Collins posted the sweetest IG for her boo's birthday, calling McDowell "an incredible boyfriend" and the "best dog dad." "You've opened my eyes and deepened my heart. You constantly inspire me to dream big and go outside of my comfort zone. Every day is an adventure with you and I can't wait to explore more of the world together (when we can)," she added. My heart!

If you're not familiar with the name Charlie McDowell, then you may recognize the names of his famous parents (and his A-list exes). McDowell is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen, as well as the stepson of actor Ted Danson. Before Collins, McDowell had a six-year romance with Rooney Mara, a fling with Haylie Duff, and a brief relationship with Emilia Clarke.

Collins previously sparked dating rumors Noah Centineo in February 2019, but nothing ever came of their online flirtation. Before that, she dated actor Jamie Campbell Bower on and off for five years before they finally split for good in July 2018.

I'll be on the lookout for my invitation to Lily and Charlie's wedding!