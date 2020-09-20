Days after Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt broke the internet with a very flirty reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Lili Reinhart is weighing in. The actor, who is no stranger to public scrutiny over her relationship and breakup with Cole Sprouse, took to Twitter to share an "unpopular opinion" about fans' fascination with the former couple's relationship status. Lili Reinhart’s comment about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston asks the public to give the veteran actors their space and take an acting scene for what it is.

Public interest in Pitt and Aniston — who were married from 2002 to 2005 — has only increased in recent months due to the Fight Club actor's appearance at his ex's 50th birthday and a very friendly reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards, where they were spotted hugging and holding hands. While sources told E! News that this didn't mean they were getting back together at the time, fans couldn't help shipping the former couple when they reunited for Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday, Sept. 17 and Aniston got flirty while reading the pool scene.

As the group laughed, Aniston read to a blushing Pitt, "Hi, Brad. You know how cute I always thought you were. I think you're so sexy. Will you come to me?"

While fans quickly took to social media to share their opinions on whether or not the former super couple had a future, Reinhart decided to post what she called an "unpopular" take on the situation.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"Unpopular opinion: can we just leave Jennifer and Brad alone?" she tweeted on Sept. 18. "Stop analyzing their every move and facial expression whenever they're involved in something together."

She concluded, "Let them live their lives in peace." However "unpopular," the tweet quickly racked up almost 55,000 likes.

Reinhart's opinion on the subject might be influenced by her own views about privacy. While dating Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse, the pair made no secret of the fact that they preferred not to talk about their relationship in public. When the actors broke up in March 2020, Reinhart's views on the subject were no different. In a set of tweets shared on Aug. 18, the Chemical Hearts actress criticized media outlets for taking comments she'd made out of context and trying to apply them to her relationship.

"Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a ‘breakup.' They are about the depression I've felt over these last few months," she wrote. "Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait."

She added, "I would never speak so candidly about something as personal as a breakup. That's incredibly private. I was addressing my depression."

While Pitt and Aniston probably appreciate the thinking behind Reinhart's request, a source told Us Weekly on Sept. 18 that the exes have been having fun with all the fan theories.

"They actually think it's hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together," the source told the publication. "Jen is having the time of her life right now. She's satisfied with her work and personal life."

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

From the sound of things, it looks like Pitt and Aniston have been able to get past old hurts and renew a strong friendship even after having been divorced for over ten years.