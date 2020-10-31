Two-time Grammy award winner Lil Nas X revealed an epic Halloween costume for 2020, and it's definitely a next-level look. The singer, known for his genre-bending hit "Old Town Road," took on the ultimate get-up for a Nicki Minaj fan. Check out Lil Nas X's Nicki Minaj Halloween costume, because he totally went all out it proves he's a superfan.

On Friday, Oct. 30, the rapper took to Instagram to share his Nicki Minaj costume. The photo shows him decked out in a pink and white jumpsuit and a blonde and pink wig, with a clear motorcycle behind him. The snapshot is a tribute to Minaj's music video look for her 2010 song "Super Bass" from her debut album Pink Friday. The first photo in Nas' thread shows him posing with his hands on his hips before he hops on the motorcycle in the second pic. Finally, he shared a clip of the "Super Bass" music video to prove his look was on point.

He captioned the post "NAS MARAJ," a throwback the fan account he ran pre-fame as a Barb himself. ICYMI, Nas revealed that he used to run a Minaj fan account in June 2020. The name of the now-deleted Twitter page was @nasmaraj. When the rumors that he was the owner of the account first surfaced, he didn't admit ownership and denied being a Barb.

Finally, on June 16, he asked Minaj to collaborate with him on Twitter, and a follower asked him, "How come you never claimed her when people asked if you were a barb?? We all knew who you were." He replied, "i didn't want people to know i was gay tbh." Nas didn't publicly come out as gay until June 2019 and explained he feared alienation from some of his fanbase. Another Twitter user wrote, "Being a barb don’t make you gay," but Nas explained, "It don’t but people will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to nicki u are gay. and the rap/music industry ain’t exactly built or accepting of gay men yet."

When Minaj chimed in on the thread, she wrote, "It was a bit of a sting when you denied being a barb, but I understand. Congratulations on building up your confidence to speak your truth." Nas replied, "the generous queen, i love u. and i’m sorry i did that in a time where u were already getting so much bandwagon hate." The "hate" Nas referenced was the 2018 feud between Minaj and Cardi B. He continued, "i felt so bad, hoping u wouldn’t see my denial. i was just so afraid of people finding out about me and losing everything before i even got a chance."

In June 2019, to coincide with Pride Month, Nas came out on Twitter, writing, "some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure." The song lyrically reveals the fear, but major desire to speak his truth and be who he is.

Celebs and fans alike have reacted to Nas' Halloween costume and they love to see it. Clearly, Nas is the ultimate Minaj superfan.