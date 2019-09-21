Libra season is here, which means "cuffing season" is on its way. That means love is swirling through the air. However, despite the enchanting aura that comes with the autumn equinox, the seasons affect everyone differently, which means certain signs will be worse off than others. In particular, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces are the zodiac signs that will have the worst 2019 Libra season. Don't get too down, though, because this doesn't mean their love lives are doomed.

Ruled by delicious Venus, planet of love and beauty, Libra season — which kicks off on Sept. 23 and ends on Oct. 23 — is all about experiencing the beauty all around you, and discovering ways to share it with someone you love. Libra's light-hearted cardinal air comes to life via social interactions with charming ambiences. Aesthetics are everything, and this is especially true when the planet of love is around. Elegant and diplomatic, Libra's spirit is here to remind you there is beauty in compromise, and in meeting someone halfway. There's two sides to every story, and it doesn't hurt to consider another person's perspective every once in a while.

So, even if you don't have a banner Libra season on all fronts, you can still look forward to something, dear Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces. Something to keep in mind.

Cancer: You're Feeling Indifferent

You had a lot on your plate during Virgo season, and now it's time to crawl back into your shell, Cancer. Don't get me wrong, by no means is this your cue to sulk in your feels; I am simply advising you get some rest. Besides, you probably felt overwhelmed with the mundane tasks, let alone with everything else you had going through your mind. So take advantage of this harmonious energy, and find your balance.

With the sun shaking up your domestic fourth house of home, family, security, and emotional intelligence this season, you’ll likely be in the mood to retreat into your sanctuary. After all, home is where your heart is. But Libra is all about balance, so don’t completely check out just yet. Find the harmony that already lives within you, and spend time with your loved ones.

Scorpio: You're Afraid Of Making Decisions

Time to embrace your solitude, Scorpio. You could be feeling somewhat unsure of yourself now that Libra season rolled around. With the sun beaming through your secretive 12th house of dreams, closure, and all things behind the scenes, this is a time for deep reflection. The 12th house — which belongs to Pisces — is the last phase before you're reborn during your solar return. So don't be so hard on yourself. Instead, use this time wisely and find your inner peace. Self-love is the most important kind of love.

Pisces: You're Trying To Detach From Your Emotions

Are things getting too serious for you, Pisces? I know how much you loathe reality, but that doesn't mean you can keep running from it for the rest of your life. Virgo season put a magnifying glass on your relationships; it shed light on everything that's working along with everything that needs fixing. And it appears that Libra season could be somewhat of a challenge for you.

With the sun shaking up your sultry eighth house of sex, power, transformation, and intimate unions this season, you could very well go down the rabbit hole in attempts to psychoanalyze yourself. There's nothing wrong with introspection, but rest assured, things will get a lot easier the moment you surrender. What are you afraid of? Your vulnerability is your superpower — don't shy away from it. You never know who could be paying attention.