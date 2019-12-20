Harry Styles' recent Beatles-inspired crack at his former bandmate Zayn Malik was the joke heard 'round the world, and it definitely didn't go over his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's head. While Malik hasn't commented on the subtle shade, Payne has since shared his thoughts. Liam Payne's reaction to Harry's Zayn joke on SNL was on point.

In case you missed Styles' now-viral joke, it all went down during his Nov. 16 monologue on Saturday Night Live. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer made his hosting debut, and opened the show with a nod to his former bandmates.

"I love those guys. They're my brothers. Niall, Liam, Louis, and uh...." Styles said, before trailing off. After a significant pause, Styles omitted Zayn Malik's name, saying, instead, "Uh, Ringo. Yeah, that's it."

Well, the SNL skit was deemed a clear shot at Malik by Directioners everywhere, but Payne seemed to feel differently. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he addressed the joke.

"I think it's just a funny joke at the end of the day," Payne said. "Obviously Zayn's circumstances for leaving were his own and it's a different situation for all of us and I suppose we deal with it in a different way. So, I thought it was quite funny."

You can watch his reaction for yourself below:

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

Interestingly enough, Payne and Styles recently ran into each other for the first time in years, and, Payne opened up about the experience during Cohen's "Plead The Fifth" segment.

"We spoke about a number of things, we hadn't seen each other for three years," he revealed. "Literally I hadn't seen him once, we hadn't spoken or anything. He was pretty much the same boy that I left him. We spoke about kids and happiness and all sorts of stuff."

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The two crossed paths at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London, so it's not exactly like they're kicking it on the regs, but, hey, it's a start.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

Meanwhile, Payne just dropped his debut solo studio album, LP1, and fans are kind of scratching their heads seeing as the record didn't even debut within the top 100 of the Billboard 200 charts. But it's nice to see he's not salty that Styles' new record is thriving on the charts, and still defended him all the way on Cohen's show. Bandmates or not, these two still have each other's backs at the end of the day.