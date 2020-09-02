In the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death, countless co-stars, friends, and fans have shared emotional tributes about how he touched their lives, but some of the most deeply heartfelt ones have defintiely come from his Black Panther family. The stars of the 2018 Marvel movie clearly developed a special bond on set, which was led by Boseman's powerful portrayal of the Wakandan king T'Challa. One of the closest relationships shown in the film was between T'Challa and his sister Shuri, and Letitia Wright's poem for Chadwick Boseman revealed how their on-screen sibling bond continued beyond filming.

Boseman's passing was announced on Friday, Aug. 28, after he privately fought a four-year battle with colon cancer. Since the news broke, his Black Panther colleagues have shared particularly personal tributes revealing what the late actor meant to them. Director Ryan Coogler shared a lengthy statement, Danai Gurira poured her emotions out into a touching Instagram post, and Angela Bassett shared a story from her past with Boseman in a post of her own.

Wright chose a more artistic approach to express her feelings of loss. On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Wright shared an original poem, which she recited in an Instagram video. Captioned, "for my brother," the video shifted between various nature shots before showing a few clips of Wright and Boseman together. In the poem, Wright reflects on meeting Boseman for the first time and learning to love him as a brother.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Read Wright's full poem for Boseman below:

It is written, there is nothing new under the sun.

But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine.

Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in.

Tears flowing, rivers so deep.

I didn't know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.

A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room there was calm.

You always moved with grace and ease.

Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.

Words can't describe how I feel.

How we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality.

I wish I got to say goodbye.

I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy.

I didn't know you were dealing with so much.

But against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you.

And I'll never forget the day that I met you.

Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you are my brother and that I am to love you as such.

And I always did, and I always will.

But now, my heart is broken, searching for old message of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity.

I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and for more moments of me picking on you on set.

Leaning my head on your shoulders in the throne room as Ryan gave us notes.

I thought this would be forever.

This hurts.

I'm trusting God to heal all wounds.

It is also written that all things are made new.

There is light in the darkness.

Streams of living water flow, giving new life.

And all that's left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful.

You're forever in my heart.