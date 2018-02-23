Lesley Murphy has become a total fan favorite during her time on Bachelor Winter Games. She's endeared the hearts of viewers everywhere, and not just because of her adorable romance with Dean Unglert. The sweet and charming travel blogger from Sean Lowe's of The Bachelor has a moving story to share — she underwent a preventative double mastectomy last year after discovering she carries the BRCA2 gene. And Lesley opened up about her mastectomy on the Bachelor Winter Games finale with awe-inspiring honesty prior to heading into the Fantasy Suite with Dean. Rightfully so, Twitter applauded her openness to discuss what she's been through.

“I can see myself falling in love with him,” Lesley confessed, regarding her feelings for Dean at the beginning of the final episode of Winter Games. The two of them have seemed nearly inseparable since the premiere, making an emotional connection that appeared to go way beyond the surface. We all knew the Fantasy Suites were coming... This is a Bachelor spin-off, after all, even if it does take place in a climate below 50 degrees. Lesley and Dean ended up taking their date card from Chris Harrison, but not before she opened up about her hesitations.

Lesley had surgery in 2017 and she explained to Dean that she was with someone at the time, but "that relationship ended kind of before the healing process was finished." That meant she hadn't been with anyone since then, so the idea of taking things to the next level was "nerve-racking." It was a genuine moment and we have to commend her for the admirable sincerity.

"I think I just need to know that you are serious about this and about tonight and taking the next step," Lesley told Dean. Fortunately, he quelled her fears and "washed away" her insecurities by telling her just what she means to him. "I've been well aware of who you are and what you’ve been through," Dean assured, before calling Lesley the strongest women he's ever met in his life.

