Nothing pairs with St. Patrick's Day quite like a pint of Guinness. When you have to pour it yourself, though, you might find it's not so simple to get that perfect pour. Thankfully, you can work on your skills at home when you learn how to pour a Guinness during Drizly's virtual St. Patrick's Day class on Wednesday, March 17. Oh, and the tips are coming straight from an expert at the Guinness Brewery in Dublin, so you know you're sure to get the perfect pour. Here's how to get in on the boozy action.

The Drizly x Guinness Perfect Pour event is (virtually) going down on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET, and it'll equip you with all the stout pouring skills you need. During the "Perfect Pour 101" class, you'll take a virtual trip to the Guinness Brewery Taproom in Dublin and join Guinness' taproom manager and beverage master, Padraig Fox, for an interactive session. Not only will you learn how to perfectly pour a pint of beer from a Guinness master with 15 years of experience, but there will also be time for Q&A with Fox. So, you can make sure you've got all the Guinness pouring info you need as well as get answers to anything else you might want to know about the iconic stout.

Courtesy of Drizly x Guinness

If you're interested in the class, then you may have already tried (and possibly failed) to pour a proper Guinness. Of course, the perfect pour has an end result of the dark stout filling up most the glass with just the right amount of a foamy head at the top. Don't feel bad about any failed attempts, because as you'll see during the class, there are plenty of tips and tricks — the right type of glass, the perfect angle — you'll need to execute an Instagram-worthy pour. To celebrate St. Patrick's Day with virtual trip to Dublin, Ireland, register for the session through Drizly's event website on Zoom. It's free to attend, but you must be 21 years or older to join the class.

To prepare, you can buy Guinness Draught Stout through Drizly, and it'll get delivered straight to your doorstep in under one hour. The classic beer is a smooth sip that's infused with nitrogen and has flavors of barley, caramel, coffee and chocolate. You can even get $5 of your Drizly order through March 17 if you're a first-time customer — just use the code "SPD" when you're checking out. If you receive some boozy sips through delivery, make sure to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on collecting your order.