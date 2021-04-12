Lauren Conrad is not just a reality TV star and fashion designer, she's a lifestyle guru as well. LC's made it a business to know just what's hot and trendy, which is why Lauren Conrad's Amazon Handmade Mother's Day gift ideas are just what you need to pick out the perfect gift for your mom. Conrad has been collaborating with Amazon Handmade in an effort to support small businesses and shops. You may remember her holiday gift guide that featured many products from her nonprofit shop, The Little Market. This time around, she's helping you pick out the best gifts for Mother's Day.

The best part is that you can find some seriously good gifts under $40, so you'll be killing it at the gift game without having to kill your wallet. Browsing through Lauren Conrad's Mother's Day gift guide, you'll see a bath bomb set you can get for your mom if you agree that this holiday should be all about her treating herself. There's also a cute mug, some lip balms, and bracelets that will all make her feel appreciated. Since you may be celebrating long distance this year, you can also get some these items sent directly to your mom with Prime shipping, if you're a member. It's basically a stress-free way to let a pro like Lauren Conrad do all the shopping for you, so you can focus all your energy on showing your mom how much you love her instead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Wooden Recipe Book Binder Wooden Blank Recipe Book Binder - Personalized Recipe Notebook - Family Cookbook Journal Custom Sketchbook To Write In Organizer by Enjoy The Wood $25 | Amazon Handmade See on Amazon For master chef moms, consider this wooden recipe book binder. This is great if your mom needs a more fashionable way to keep all your secret family recipes organized. You also have the option to customize it with your own text, so get your mom's name engraved on the front for something even more unique and special.

2. Mama Bear Mug Cute Girly Coffee Mug for Mom $23 | Amazon Handmade See on Amazon Perhaps your mom is a "but first, coffee" kind of person. If so, get her this "mama bear" mug that she can use every day with her fave brew. You could even find some of her fave coffee on Amazon to send in the same shipment as a two-in-one gift.

3. Gold Heart Stud Earrings Gold Heart Stud Earrings $27 | Amazon Handmade See on Amazon If you have a tradition of getting your mom some jewelry on Mother's Day, she'll love these gold heart stud earrings. Not only are they gorgeous, but the hearts really show how much you care. She can also wear them for any occasion, whether it's a casual errand run or a fancy dinner to celebrate how wonderful she is.

4. "Thank You" Burlap Tote 12" Reusable Burlap Gift Tote Bag - Thank You (Black Design) $16 | Amazon Handmade See on Amazon Say "thank you" to your mom for all she done with a super cute burlap tote. This bag from The Little Market is environmentally conscious and water-resistant, so it's durable for any use. Your mom can use it for grocery shopping, or it can be worn as just a cute bag for her Sunday errand run. There's also this smaller "best day ever" burlap tote ($12) that you could get her for a set.

5. Lip Balm Set Kaya Natural & Organic Lip Balms - Three Handmade Lip Balm Gift Box $13 | Amazon Handmade See on Amazon You can always count on your mom to have some lip balm in her purse. She's like a Mary Poppins with everything you need. As a thanks for always being there, get her this set of handmade lip balms from KayaSoaps. The set comes with three lip balms in rose, lavender, and citrus flavors in an adorable box. There's also this The Little Flower Shop Co lip balm set ($12) if you'd rather pick and choose your flavors. You get to pick three balms from vanilla, peppermint, almond, lavender, tangerine, raspberry, piña colada, and coffee.

6. Wall Planter Carter and Rose Ceramic Wall Planter Large with Air Plant - Speckled White - Handmade in The USA $38 | Amazon Handmade See on Amazon For a plant bae mom, get her this ceramic wall planter. She can hang it up on any wall in her home to display for her favorite indoor plants in a cute way. It'll show her you're thinking about her and you care about her interests.

7. Tassel Bracelet Dainty Tassel Bracelet - Navy, Dark Blue $28 | Amazon Handmade See on Amazon Another great jewelry option on Conrad's gift guide is this tassel bracelet. It looks like a simple gold bracelet, but has an adorable and whimsical tassel as well. You can also get the tassel in black ($28) if that's more her vibe over dark blue.