Las Vegas Shooter Confirmed Dead & Here's Everything We Know
The shooter in the Las Vegas attack that killed at least 50 and wounded at least another 400 is confirmed to be dead, according to the Associated Press. The Las Vegas shooter reportedly shot down at people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, Oct. 1 from a room at the nearby Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The shooter reportedly checked into the room three days before the attack.
UPDATE: Las Vegas Police Department Sheriff Joe Lombardo has confirmed that at least 58 people were killed and over 515 were injured in the shooting. The shooter has also been confirmed dead and is not believed to have a connection to any terrorist group.
EARLIER: According to The New York Times, SWAT teams were sent to the gunman's hotel room shortly before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 1 and found the victim dead, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Authorities said the shooter had as many as 10 guns on hand for the massacre, including rifles. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said the tragedy was a "lone wolf" attack and there was "no credible threat" to other public venues around the United States. He also said,
Police say the gunman was the only shooter, but there is also a female person of interest in the case, who is believed to be the shooter's "roommate."
BREAKING: Nevada sheriff: We have located the female person of interest in the deadly shooting at a Las Vegas outdoor concert.— The Associated Press (@AP) October 2, 2017
The attack happened during country singer Jason Aldean's performance at the festival. He posted a photo to his Instagram page after the incident. His post reads,
Witnesses at the festival recounted their experiences on social media and in the news. One woman spoke to the Today Show about what she saw. She said,
“There were a lot of people just bleeding everywhere… just didn’t know where the blood was coming from.” Las Vegas shooting witness says pic.twitter.com/GaQBKxDw7h— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 2, 2017
Another witness told ABC,
Witness tearfully recalls Las Vegas shooting victim dying in his arms: "It's a terrible tragedy. I don't know what other words you can use." pic.twitter.com/U1v5OoJwPC— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that one of the deceased was an off-duty police officer. It shared on Twitter,
We are sadden to report that one of the deceased from Sunday night's shooting, was an off-duty #LVMPD police officer. #LVMPDnews— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims and those affected by the horrible tragedy in Las Vegas. For those in the area who are still missing loved ones, the LVMPD has set up a hotline at 1-866-535-5654.