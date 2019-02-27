I don't know what to think! You guys, I. don't. know. what. to. think! This Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson cheating scandal as taken so many turns, I wildly flip flop between thinking it's a radical Keeping Up With The Kardashians PR stunt to an alien abducted Jordyn's body and we're all going to feel really stupid when the planet explodes. As for the most recent update, Woods has committed to appearing on Jaden Pinkett Smith's talk-show and I am losing it. Apparently, I'm not the only one. Khloé Kardashian's good friend Larsa Pippen's comment about Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk interview shows plenty of people are out there raising their eyebrows.

Jordy, are you sure this is the move you want to make?

Woods promoted the interview herself by posting perhaps the strangest video I've ever seen. In the clip, she slowly walks through the show's studio and takes a strange seat at the circular red table. This video is, liiike, seven seconds too long for me. My gut reaction is that Woods' decision to speak about the scandal publicly (and so soon!) is a panic reflex and she will regret it. The interview is scheduled to air on Friday, March 1.

Isn't that just so ugh?

OK, OK, OK. Obviously, the Kardashians must have feelings about Woods' TV appearance, as do their friends. Hollywood Unlocked posted a video on Instagram reacting to the Red Table Talk news which warranted a comment from close-Kardashian family friend, Larsa Pippen. She wrote, "Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells,” Pippen, a longtime friend of the Kardashians. Hope it’s the same she told @khloekardashian when she checked her."

Pippen's comment comes after Woods reportedly claims she was "blackout drunk" when she and Thompson hooked up. TMZ reports Woods claims she doesn't remember anything from the evening, but the Kardashians are rumored to have called BS since it's been reported everyone at the alleged party was directed to put their phones away (as in, the tryst was intentional and there were efforts made to hide it). Plus, sources have told TMZ Woods drove herself home from the party.

Khloé's other best friend Malika Haqq is not having any of the drunk-talk drama, either. One fan praised Haqq for her undying support to Khloé, which prompted Haqq to respond with this:

I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Kardashians think Woods' decision to participate in the interview is particularly precarious. A source explained to ET, "If Jordyn doesn’t handle this the right way, any possible hope of her being back in with the family or Kylie will be gone."

There are also murmurings that as a close family friend, Woods previously signed a non-disclosure agreement that prohibits her from talking about Jenner/Kardashians personal lives. So... there's that.

If I were Jordyn, I'd be carbo loading, stretching, and shadow-boxing all week in preparation for this interview. Now, all we can do is wait.