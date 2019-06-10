Can you hear that? That's the sound of every Gemini in existence collectively crying. What has made this notoriously sarcastic, always-laughing-it off zodiac sign actually produce tears? Well, as it turns out, they've lost a very important member of their Mercurial society. My condolences, fellow Gems, because the news it out and Lana Del Rey's birth chart reveals she is a Cancer... *sigh*. At least we still have Angelina Jolie, Kanye West, and Natalie Portman, right?

If you've been keeping up with celebrity astrology over the past year, you probably know all about how hotly contested Lana's zodiac sign has been. Since she was born on June 21, 1985 — the day the sun left behind Gemini and entered Cancer — the truth of her zodiac sign has always depended on what time of day she was born. Some people swore she was a Cancer, citing that because her music is so emotional and cuts so deep, she had to be. Others, including Lana herself, staunchly defended her status as a Gemini. At one point, Lana even released a birth time via a response to a comment on Instagram, indicating she was born while the sun was in Gemini. Everyone thought the matter had finally been settled... that is, until Lana Del Rey later returned with the truth.

Yikes! This changes everything. After all this time of constantly telling the world that Lana was a Gemini, I certainly feel like a fool. But I won't lie, I do think it makes much more sense that Lana is a moon child. Cancers are all about the soul, the heart, and everything kept close to it. While Gemini wants to keep things light and easy, a Cancer wants to dig deep. While Gemini wants to laugh off the pain, Cancer has no problem fully giving into it. This zodiac sign is emotional, intuitive, and loves with a ferocity that may be unmatched. When you listen to Lana's music, her moon-ruled nature is undeniable.

However confusing this may be to the astrology community, I bet no one is feeling more confused than Lana. In an interview, the "Born To Die" singer had previously confirmed that she was a Gemini when asked. There are even photographs of her wearing a Gemini necklace, leading everyone to believe she was a proud dual-sided air sign. However, she did acknowledge that she has a lot of "water energy and peacefulness," which shows that Lana was more in-tune with her Cancerian qualities than she may have realized. I hope the Cancer community welcomes her with a new necklace ASAP.

Lana Del Rey Is A Cancer With A Scorpio Rising And A Leo Moon

Despite the painful loss this has been for the Gemini community, having Lana's accurate birth time is ultimately a beautiful thing, because now everyone can investigate her birth chart. And, let me just say, her birth chart screams "Lana."

Born under a Leo moon, Lana has a flare for the dramatic, the flamboyant, and the dazzling. She has no problem being the center of the show and her art, as well as her aesthetic, never tries to tone itself down. Since the moon rules over your emotions, the song "Summertime Sadness" makes so much more sense. Only a Leo moon could make sadness sound so glamorous.

Do you also want to know why Lana is so effortless mysterious and alluring? It probably has everything to do with the fact that she's a Scorpio rising, which has to do with the way she presents herself. Scorpio is known for being intense, enticing, and passionate. Famous for their penetrating stare, it's no wonder Lana's eyes are so piercing. In fact, it's why she tends to look away. There's something about her just that feels otherworldly or secretive, and her Scorpio rising more than captures that.

With songs like "Born to Die" and "Dark Paradise," it comes as no shock that her sun, Mercury, and Mars are all in the eighth house of death and rebirth. This means that Lana has a stellium in the eighth house, indicating that this part of her birth chart is emphasized. People born with placements in the eighth house are willing to dive deep into their emotions, live life on the edge, and search for the dark truth in strange places. They can also go through periods of immense transformation. When I hear the lyrics: "Choose your last words, this is the last time / Cause you and I, we were born to die," all I hear is Lana's eighth house jumping right out.

Also, it's worth noting that Lana's fifth house of creativity and romance is ruled by hazy, illusive, and transcendent Pisces. It's no wonder her music has this dreamlike quality to it, as if it captures something magical and unexplainable. This leaves her with a naturally poetic understanding of life, and anyone who loves Lana knows she's a poet.

Well, there you have it my fellow astrology enthusiasts. Lana is Cancer and the cosmos have spoken.