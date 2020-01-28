Most celebrities work with designers on custom red carpet looks, but not Lana Del Rey. Nope, Lana Del Rey's 2020 Grammys dress was purchased at a shopping mall. For the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, the singer wore a silver beaded, short-sleeved Aidan Mattox dress she bought while shopping with her boyfriend. "I had another dress and then my boyfriend and I were getting a belt for him at the mall and I saw this and I loved it," Del Rey told Entertainment Tonight. "So this is a last-minute dress. I tailored it right there."

It's also worth noting Del Rey's mall-bought dress retails for just shy of $600 at Saks. So while we drool over celebrities' gowns that cost thousands of dollars, Del Rey's more accessible ensemble is just as drool-worthy.

Del Rey paired the fringe number with silver open-toe heels and minimal jewelry. For her beauty beat, the 34-year-old went with her signature black winged eyeliner and a mauve glossy pout. According to a press release, hairstylist Sheridan Ward used Amika products to create what he calls a "'60s soft-serve updo," or a loose bun with a center part.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Del Rey last attended the Grammys in 2018, wearing a short-sleeved, beige Gucci gown with silver star embellishments and a silver star halo. Although her 2020 Grammys dress is quite different (and a lot cheaper), the whimsical vibes — and her dramatic winged linger — are still strong.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The singer was nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Norman F*cking Rockwell, but unfortunately, she lost in both categories to Billie Eilish, who took home all four major Grammy awards. Del Rey's 2020 nominations means she has now been nominated for six Grammys, and although she has yet to win, at least she took home the award for most relatable celebrity of the night.

While Del Rey and her fans patiently wait for the Grammy she deserves, I'll be patiently waiting for her next red carpet look, because I stan a bargain shopper who does her part in keeping shopping malls alive.