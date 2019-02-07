If you've ever toyed with the idea of dying your hair a fantastical color then you know how daunting of a decision it can be. How about dipping your toe into the rainbow pool, seeing if you like it, and taking it from there? Lana Condor's new purple hair is the perfect way to slowly ease into a new whimsical hue without fully committing, so take a cue from the burgeoning star and schedule an appointment at your salon, stat.

Since her breakout role in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Condor has gone on to change up her hair quite drastically. In the movie, her hair was super long and sleek and her character almost always had it pulled it back with a scrunchie. Shortly after the film's release, Condor went for a dramatic crop and got what is quite possibly the most perfect bob known to mankind. Slightly choppy, it reached just above her shoulders and was an incredibly bold departure from the long strands she had been rocking for some time. Whenever a celebrity changes up their look in that fashion it's always an inspiration for fans to do the same, so I have no doubt that her new, violet-infused look will be the catalyst for some seriously rad color transformations.

Last night, Condor attended the premiere of her new movie, Alita: Battle Angel, where she premiered her bold new hair. Her bob was styled in a messy waved fashion, but the real highlight of the look were the dusty purple locks peeking out from beneath some of her top layers. As explained by Matt Fugate, Condor's hairstylist who executed the look, he took platinum hair extensions and dyed them the floral hue with Overtone's Pastel Purple Deep Treatment ($28). Once they were ready, he clipped them in and created what he calls a "shattered glass" texture with a mini flatiron, presumably referring to the straight and wavy textures in Condor's hair. The resulting look was strong, statement-making, and badass—just like Condor.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The hair perfectly complimented the actress' gorgeous dress by Balmain, which features a mini body con silhouette, long sleeves, a turtleneck neckline, and shoulder pads. A dragon swirled across the look in what has got to be one of the coolest prints ever, infusing the dress with purple, teal, yellow, and red hues. To finish the look, Condor wore black heels with an ankle strap and open toes.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her makeup look featured a smoky green liner on her bottom lash line as well as a slightly shimmery lip.

Dying smaller strips of your hair a certain hue is the perfect way to see if you're into it, and then you can intensify it from there of you are. If even that feels too permanent or extreme, do as Condor did and get extensions in the color. Who knows, you might go full on Hailey Baldwin and decide to go faded pink from root to tip, or you might decide that natural shades are more your style.