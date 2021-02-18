Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre's Relationship Timeline Is So Steady

Most Hollywood romances have their ups and downs. It's the drama of the are-they-or-aren't-they that keeps us hanging on their every word. Knowing that, the fact that Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre couldn't be farther from that dynamic makes them truly stand out from the rest. Instead of the typical up-and-down roller coaster, you might be surprised to see that Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre's relationship timeline is as straightforward and steady as can be. You hear the term "relationship goals'' thrown around a lot, but their love story is what that actually looks like.

The two first met at a party back in 2015 and haven't looked back. Five-plus years later, the couple is still going strong. Not only are they life partners, but they've also released three songs as a couple, which means they're making beautiful music together both figuratively and literally. And if there's any question whether they're happy together, just take a look at how they talk about each other in every interview they give and post they write on social media. This truly is a love story for the ages. Here's how it all went down.

August 2015: They first met at a party.

Condor and De La Torre first met in the most Hollywood way ever: at an industry party. It was a reception for Emmy nominees and the two happened to lock eyes across the crowded room, as Condor told Cosmopolitan. Later that night, Condor felt a tap on her shoulder and it was De La Torre introducing himself. She thought maybe she'd make a new friends, so she made sure to get his number. Later that night, she texted him a joke: “What do you call a pile of ­kittens?” and he replied, “A meowtain.” The rest was history.

October 2015: They went IG official.

De La Torre made his debut on Condor’s grid with a photo of him, umm, biting her face.

August 2018: She dished on how they keep the spark alive.

Three years after the two first met and began dating, things between Condor and De La Torre were still going strong, thanks in part to the work that De La Torre did to keep the spark alive, Condor told Us Weekly. "He writes me love letters, actually!" she told the publication. "He’s done that since we started dating and I keep them all. We try to keep the spark alive!" Seriously, could they be any cuter?

January 2019: Condor opened up about trolls bullying them online.

Fans fell in love with the onscreen love story of Lara Jean and Peter in All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, and unfortunately, some were upset to learn that the fictional relationship wasn't an IRL one.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Condor shared that some trolls sought out pictures of her with De La Torre on his Instagram and left mean comments. "It was so hurtful for both of us,” she said. "This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ­coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?"

De La Torre was forced to deactivate comments on his IG just to put a stop to the trolling. Fortunately, the two were able to get past the cruel comments and stayed on a healthy path together.

August 2019: The couple celebrated four years together.

To celebrate their fourth anniversary, the couple headed to Vancouver, British Columbia. They spent the day on a boat, snacking on cheese and crackers (sounds like heaven!). They listened to De La Torre’s single “Know Me,” which Condor shared was written about her. “This song is the best present you could've given me," she wrote on Instagram.

February 2020: They released a song together.

Condor and De La Torre made their musical debut together, releasing “Raining in London '' and the accompanying music video featuring the couple. The song was included on his EP Find Me and Condor took to IG to gush about how excited she was for her man. "I couldn’t be more proud of him," she wrote. "Against so many odds, he’s made this EP come to life for you all to hear. It’s definitely playing on repeat all day for me 💕! I love you golden boy, thru and thru.”

April 2020: Condor reacted to De La Torre’s sexy new video.

De La Torre released a video to go along with his song, “Do You Mean It,” that featured the singer getting up close and very personal with someone who was, umm, not Condor. Naturally, she had some feelings about it, as it can be weird to watch your SO be physical with another person. The two made a video together talking about it on Condor’s YouTube channel, but ultimately Condor said she took it in stride. "I can't really get mad at all," she said. "Listen, we're both actors and he's a musician and our job often entails making out with other people. He's seen me do it a lot. I've seen him do it."

July 2020: The couple put out their second song.

Condor and De La Torre collaborated on a second song together, and this time it was a cover of Lauv’s "I Like Me Better." The video featured the two of them goofing around together, along with their dog Emmy. It’s very easy to see why they're still going strong.

August 2020: Another romantic anniversary.

Another year of bliss and another adorable anniversary. The couple marked the day with IG posts that showed their love. "5 years with the man of my dreams," Condor captioned a sweet pic laying on the grass with De La Torre. "You are still my most favorite person in the world. You are my best friend. You have taught me how to love and to be loved, to forgive and to grow, to never give up, to be each other's teammate and cheerleader. You make me laugh like no other and it doesn’t matter where we are in the world, as long as I’m with you, I’m home. I love you @anthonydltorre happy anniversary. Let’s cuddle," Condor wrote in her IG post.

Not to be outdone when it comes to the mushy stuff, De La Torre wrote a super sweet message on his IG, too. "5 years ago we went on our first date and saw a movie called The Gift. While the plot of the film in no way represents our life, the name of the movie couldn't be more fitting to what you are," Anthony wrote. "The greatest gift I've ever been blessed and entrusted with. From our tiny ass apartment with a blow up twin mattress to riding horses in Kenya, it has always been an adventure 🤪 Thank you for changing my life, inspiring me to grow, and making everything worth it. I love you, my tiny burrito 🌯♥️."

December 2020: The duo released their third song together.

At the end of 2020, the couple continued their musical collaboration releasing a third single, “No Way.” Its video again showed the two of them at home, this time cozied up in the most 2020 style: in sweats, of course.

February 2021: Condor said De La Torre forgot Valentine’s Day.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show on Feb. 12, 2021, Condor confessed that De La Torre had completely forgotten about Valentine’s Day. "I mentioned to Anthony the other day, I was like, 'Hey, baby. Like it's kind of cute. Like Valentine's Day is coming up really soon. Like, this weekend,'" she said. "And he truly forgot. Truly did not remember. There was nothing there. He was like, 'Uh, oh. No, no, no.'"

"So, yeah. When you asked me if I have plans, I feel like probably no," Condor added with a laugh.

Condor probably wasn't too upset, however, because as she explained to Self, De La Torre does sweet things for her every day. "Anthony, every night or every morning, folds my PJs and tucks them under my pillow so that I don't have to go looking for them," she said. "That to me is the biggest expression of love. That's so much better than, I don't know, a hot air balloon."

Honestly, it doesn’t get any better or more solid than the love these two share. Peter Kavinsky, eat your heart out.