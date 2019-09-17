Happy Lady Gaga day, everyone! If you didn't know, Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories orders are starting to ship via Amazon as we speak, making today an unofficial holiday for beauty-lovers everywhere. After debuting the brand back in July and allowing Amazon Prime members to place pre-orders on Amazon Prime Day, the products themselves are finally being sent out, which means autumn is about to get a whole lot more glam.

If you follow virtually anyone of importance in the beauty sphere on social media, your feed last night was no doubt filled with scenes from the Haus Labs launch party, aka the Haus Party. The FOMO is real, y'all — it seriously looked amazing, and everyone there got to meet Gaga herself, in addition to getting an up-close look at the products pre-launch. "Here at Haus Laboratories, we want you to love yourself, makeup or not," Gaga told the crowd during her on-stage presentation of the brand. Even as I buy her shadows and lipsticks by the handful, I can't help but feel like she really means that. I'm here for Haus Labs and its creative, inclusive aesthetic!

Like I said, I really wished I could've been at the party itself, but I'll just live vicariously via Instagram. It's fine. NBD:

At least I'm not the only one with FOMO, according to Twitter:

Haus Party aside, I can't wait to get my hands on the products themselves. Thank goodness for Amazon Prime! The wait won't be long, y'all. To order, simply head over to the Amazon site, type in Haus Labs, and treat yourself to some satisfying 2-day shipping.

That said, seeing this ad on my Amazon homepage was almost too tempting. My Alexa and I are about to be talking a lot, if you know what I mean:

"Wait, there's an eyeliner?" Yes, girl, she debuted it at the event! We were all waiting for it!

Oh, and low key flex? Haus Labs's Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner ($20, amazon.com) is already Amazon's #1 Best-Selling Eyeliner. Go off, Gaga! She called it ~an everyday fave~ of hers during her presentation at the party, so I'll be buying one for everyone I've ever known, because perfection like this should be shared.

Gaga stans and beauty lovers on Twitter have been waiting for this day for months, so they aren't holding back when it comes to showing their excitement:

Still, some fans are waiting to place orders until others receive and review first...

...And the most-requested reviewer on the platform is Jeffree Star, natch:

Star owns his own successful makeup brand, Jeffree Star Cosmetics, and his YouTube channel boasts 15.9 million subscribers and a myriad of videos determining if certain products are "Jeffree Star Approved." Star reportedly threw shade at Haus Labs on Twitter back in July, but he's always referred to himself as a massive Lady Gaga fan, so honestly, I'm pretty pumped for his review, too. That said, I'm def not waiting for reviews to snag Haus Labs for myself, and if you haven't placed an order yet, I suggest you do so soon. It's Gaga Day, after all!