Mother Monster is ready for the VMAs, and she is serving space vibes, people! For the network's first-ever ~virtual~ event amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Lady Gaga's 2020 MTV Video Music Awards look is nothing short of out-of-this-world. I mean, aside from the sleek silver dress, it even includes a full-on clear helmet and silvery-blue hair. Is she actually Lady Gaga? Is she an alien? The world may never know.

When Gaga "landed" on the carpet, if you will, she brought the futuristic vibes of her latest studio album Chromatica to life. Wearing a a silver space suit-esque dress with a voluminous, pleated skirt and three-quarter-length sleeves, Gaga strutted the carpet by some miracle. I say that because her heels are so high, they truly make me want to cry out in pain on her behalf. As bad*ss as she looks in these black platform, lace-up boots, Gaga is absolutely one of only few who could confidently wear heels with at least 6-inch platforms and make it out alive. Further proof she's an alien, if you ask me.

As if the dress and heels didn't lend themselves to the other-worldly look enough, Gaga wore a clear helmet, as if she just hopped over from a quick moon strut and didn't have enough time to change. With sparkling silver jewelry in tow, Gaga's look is undeniably the best of the night — of the galaxy, even.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Later in the night, when accepting awards for her single "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande and during her performance, Gaga stunned in a slew of mind-boggling outfits — and accompanying masks.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She stepped up to the microphone for her first acceptance speech wearing a sculptural, technicolor dress with feathery, fringe details extending upward from her shoulders and downward from her hips and her dress' hem. Perhaps the most eye-catching — and perplexing — aspect of her look has to be the baby pink face mask, which is far superior to any measly cloth face mask any of us plebeians will ever wear. The cyborg-esque mask includes a clear mouth piece, small pink bars surrounding the mouth area, two large eye holes, and buckles at the crown of Gaga's head.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Next, Gaga stunned in a green taffeta gown with a billowing skirt that could fit three of her underneath it. With this dress, she wore an oxblood-colored face mask with two large horns (?) coming out of either side. A Mother Monster look if I ever saw one.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Then, she did it again, folks. Accepting yet another award, Gaga walked out wearing a sparkling silver bodysuit and trailing coat with rows of sheer paneling and white feathers. This time, the face mask was a bit less... intense, though it was as sparkly as her bodysuit.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Accepting her last award of the night, Gaga clinched her title as "Mother Monster sent down from heaven." She rocked her sparkling bodysuit from earlier, along with a silver, metallic bra-harness combo. She wore this underneath an enormous metallic coat with large, crinkled, sculptural shoulders. Her sequin face mask made another appearance, accompanying a new spike-y headpiece.

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her incredible performance, Gaga wore a number of outfits, one of which was a black and pink striped bodysuit and another of which included a seafoam green bra set. Both included a high-tech mask, complete with a digital screen.

It think it goes without saying these looks are likely only half the sartorial creativity Gaga will bring to the remainder of the year.