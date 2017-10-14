So many Gagas, so little time. It feels like the whole world is desperate for a night off, and Halloween is the perfect time to take it. If there's one night when we can be anyone we want to be, do anything (within reason) we want to do, and eat trash candy until we puke, the time is now. And boy, do I have the perfect costume ideas for you. I highly recommend any one of the following Lady Gaga halloween costumes to embrace your inner Mother Monster, and give a big old "F U!" to The Man, The System, and The Patriarchy.

Why Lady Gaga? Oh, gee. I don't know. Maybe because she is, like, the queen of costumes in the first place? Maybe because everyone will know "what you're supposed to be" and that's rule number one for a great costume? Maybe because secretly you've always wondered what you would look like rocking tattoos, underboob, or raw meat as clothing?

I did a little walk down memory lane, perusing some of Gaga's best and most memorable ensembles, and put together a little list of ways you can replicate her look this Halloween.

Here are nine Lady Gaga costumes to help you actually rock this year.

1. "Stupid Love" Gaga

Gaga rocked a fierce, galactic-inspired look in her "Stupid Love" music video released on Feb. 27, 2020, where she was completely decked out in bubble-gum pink attire from head to toe. Mother Monster's look was truly out of this world, and as wild as it was, it's easy to recreate at home.

For this look, you'll need a lot of latex. This metallic bra top from Yandy is practically identical to Gaga's.

Toss on a pair of metallic booty shorts like this affordable pair from Walmart and you're set to dance your way through the night.

For good measure, you'll want to grab a long, pink wig. After all, Gaga's entire music video had a monochromatic theme.

2. 2020 VMAs Gaga

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards may have been done a little differently due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that didn't stop Gaga from wearing a head-turning look to the awards show. She stepped onto the stage in a sparkling, silver jumpsuit and added major drama with a feathered cape.

There's plenty of ways to channel the glitz and glamour of Gaga's look this Halloween, and this jumpsuit will have you looking like a glorified disco ball.

The jumpsuit comes with a dramatic cape already, but you'll definitely want to include some feathers to channel Gaga's look to a tee. Wrap a couple of these over-the-top feather boas around your shoulders, add a grey face mask, and you'll be looking ready to hit the VMAs red carpet yourself.

3. The Oyster

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

You know it, you love it. It's Lady Gaga's egg. She sported this "look" at the 2011 Grammys, and you can too.

Here's my cheapest solution to making your very own womb. Just grab a sheer, plastic garbage bag and fill it up with weird, grey/green paper, plastic wrap. Pop it over a nude bodysuit, and have strong, half-naked men carry you around all night. This bodysuit from Amazon will do the trick.

4. The Meat Dress

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ah, a Gaga classic. Lady Gaga stepped onto the red carpet at the 2010 MTV Music and Video Awards in real meat. This look was so iconic, it's become a highly-requested costume by Little Monsters everywhere and is easy to find.

DON'T go to the butcher and get real meat. That has disaster, a putrid stench, and Salmonella written all over it. DO just order this replica meat mini-dress online.

5. The Super Bowl Suit

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

A new favorite. Lady Gaga wore this sparkly, heavy, shoulder-pad ensemble to fly through the air and kick serious butt during the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show.

For Halloween, you can pick up a long-sleeved sparkle leotard like this one, and don't forget to pad those shoulders, baby. Pair the look with some silver boots and blue and red rhinestones to frame your face and eyes.

Finish this look with slicked back hair.

6. The Red Lace Face Thing

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This was weird, but memorable nonetheless. In 2009, Gaga stepped out in a red lace dress, red lace crown, and a red lace face mask.

Luckily, as complicated as this one looks, there is a straight-up costume replica you can purchase for $40.

7. The Paparazzi Music Video Murder Look

Youtube

Wow, wow, wow... did this music video change my life. At the end of the video, Gaga ends up poisoning her boyfriend while looking like a damn goddess out of my weirdest dreams.

In the clip, she wears a blonde bob wig and did some serious fancy work with black lipstick. You can also pick up a pair of round, black sunglasses to tie it together.

8. The Bad Romance Bathtub Creature

My dream is to have pink hair and eyeballs as big as hockey pucks. Fortunately, there are a ton of Youtube videos out there that can teach you how to make this wild fishbowl effect on your eyes using just makeup. Snag a pink, curly wig and feel free to really mess it up!

Then, just hang out in your bathtub all night.

7. 'Five Foot Two' Gaga

Youtube

Hi, yes, hello. Have you guys seen this documentary yet? In Gaga's Netflix documentary Five Foot Two, the world is introduced to a much more low-key version of Mother Monster.

In the doc, Gaga tells her fashion team that she wants to sport a uniform of jeans and black t-shirts moving forward, and to take a break from "high fashion." Her low-key look is super easy to recreate.

To be honest, you can Google search "Lady Gaga" and pick any one of her epic ensembles. It just depends on how much money, commitment, and DIY arts and craft hours you want to dedicate to becoming the ultimate Mother Monster. Happy Gaga-ween!