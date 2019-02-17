It's no secret that being born into a celebrity family comes with some special perks that most of us can only dream of — especially when you're a member of the KarJenner clan. Case in point: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's mini-me, Stormi Webster, spent her very first birthday surrounded by lavish gifts from Chanel and Gucci as well as Louis Vuitton-themed french fries, because why not? Now, the doting parents are adding what might be their most over-the-top pick yet to the lineup, and the toddler's nonchalant reaction to the present might be the best part about the whole thing. Kylie Jenner's video of Stormi's new diamond necklace from Travis Scott shows that the 1-year-old couldn't be more unfazed with the blinged out piece, which features a special detail designed by the Astroworld hitmaker.

In case you hadn't heard, the KarJenners like to go all out when it comes to making big gestures and picking gifts for their loved ones. (I'm still not over Kanye West gifting Kim K a private sax performance from Kenny G for Valentine's Day, if I'm being perfectly honest). This definitely applies to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who threw what might have been the family's most over-the-top birthday party yet for their daughter Stormi on Saturday, Feb. 9.

Not only was it themed "Stormiworld" in honor of the lady of the hour, but the epic bash featured Louis Vuitton-inspired French fries, carousel rides, a "Baby Shark" performance, a butterfly room, and plenty of luxe presents for the birthday girl. I mean, DJ Khaled gave Stormi a Chanel purse, because that's what every 1-year-old needs to ring in her big day, right?

On Saturday, Feb. 16, Jenner and Scott proved that they were keeping the festivities going when the makeup mogul took to her Instagram Story to share a video of little Stormi sporting a seriously blinged diamond chain and looking completely unfazed by the fact that she was wearing what is likely thousands of dollars worth of diamonds around her neck.

In the video, the 21-year-old zoomed in as her daughter was playing on some furniture, revealing a diamond-encrusted chain with a lightning bolt detail on the back.

"Look at what your daddy got you girl!" Kylie could be heard saying in the background. It's a serious piece of jewelry, and I love the sentimental detail that Scott designed for the back clasp. However, little Stormi looked way more interested in playing with the furniture, and TBH, I can't blame her. Not only is she only 1 year old, but she's also got a mini Lamborghini, countless designer threads, and a new puppy to play with. It looks like a dazzling necklace of diamonds is just the icing on the cake.

While a source previously told Us Weekly that the power couple is "trying to bring Stormi up to be as normal as possible," it sounds like they might have another definition of "normal" after seeing the tot's first birthday bash. I mean, I'm pretty sure this was everyone's reaction after watching Kylie's snaps of the party:

I mean, can we talk about extra those fries were?

While most of us probably can't relate, I totally applaud the couple for going all out. I mean, if you had the money, wouldn't you spend it on the people you care about? Needless to say, it sounds like Stormi rang in her first year with a birthday celebration for the books, and I can't begin to imagine how Jenner and Scott are going to top this next year.