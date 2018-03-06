Today is an amazing day, y'all. No, we still don't have world peace, but we do have something that's super close: Kylie Jenner's new video of Stormi sleeping on her Instagram story. I swear it will have you SQUEALING from cuteness. Like I said, it's not world peace, but it is an adorable baby, so I think that totally counts for something.

In the video, we see little Stormi all bundled up (or is it swaddled? I'm not the best with newborn lingo, so my apologies if I'm wrong) in a white blanket, and Kylie zooms in on her face, and I just about lose it when I see a close-up of her cheeks. She is LITERALLY a little cherub, with chubby cheeks, a little button nose, and the cutest little pout you ever did see. And, while her hair is a bit cut-off in the video, you can tell that she's got some beautiful dark hair (so very Kardashian of her).

We've gotten glimpses of Stormi before, but this video is on an entirely new level, and we have to thank Kylie for sharing this with the world. I mean, you have to see for yourself how adorable Stormi looks:

You guys, this is monumental. We're finally seeing a video of Stormi, and it is everything I have ever dreamt it could be.

Here I thought we were lucky enough when Travis Scott posted a photo of Stormi to Instagram on Saturday, March 3, with a caption that read, "Our little rager !!!!"

This photo was definitely the first time fans got a good glimpse of Stormi in full profile, and we were inevitably shook. We knew she'd be cute, but didn't realize just how cute she'd be.

We are beyond #blessed that Jenner and Scott are giving fans so many photos (and now a video) of little Stormi, especially because of how quiet they kept the entire pregnancy. When Jenner all but disappeared from all social media platforms and rarely made any public appearances, I had almost figured that if she was pregnant, that we'd still be kept out of the loop even after she gave birth.

Fortunately, that hasn't been the case so far, and on Feb. 4, when Kylie confirmed that she had given birth to her daughter, she apologized for not revealing her pregnancy to the public, but felt that this was her personal choice to ensure her and her growing baby's happiness:

Thank you, Kylie, for sharing this new video of Stormi. It *sort of* makes up for leaving us in the dark for months on end during your pregnancy. Sort of.

More to come...