It looks like Stormi can add another achievement to her growing list of accomplishments. At the tender age of one, her face has already graced the cover of Vogue, she's already made an appearance at major red carpet affairs, and, now, she's going to dominate the slopes this winter. But, seriously, Kylie Jenner's video of Stormi getting fitted for her first snowboard is so adorable, and proof she's got a promising snowboarding career. Or, perhaps, a promising career in modeling one.

On Dec. 3, Jenner shared the sweetest video of Stormi getting fitted for her own miniature snowboard. It's probably a mere foot-long, making it the perfect size for the bite-size, soon-to-be professional boarder.

It looks like Stormi can't wait to try her hand at some extreme sports. Once strapped onto the board, Stormi began rocking back and forth. "Oh my gosh, she's going to love it. Baby, you're a natural," Jenner squealed in the background.

"I've been waiting for this moment for too long," Jenner also wrote over the Instagram story video.

In a second video captioned "I can't handle this," Stormi adorably practiced the art of maintaining her balance.

Jenner is probably going to spare no expense when it comes to Stormi. If you recall, she's got a gorgeous playroom covered in Barbies at Jenner's house. There's also the second playroom at Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics home office in Oxnard, California, with fluffy pink pillows, a toddler-sized toy kitchen set, and a pink-and-white ball pit. Fans can probably only imagine what Stormi's Christmas will look like seeing as the makeup mogul spoils her daughter.

In January 2019, Jenner gifted her daughter a mini Louis Vuitton bag from Louis Vuitton's Spring 2003 collaboration with artist Takashi Murakami. Translation, the purse is really expensive, with a price tag that'll run you about $1700.

That is a lot of money for a purse, but Jenner built a lucrative company and can spend her money however she wants, and spoiling baby Stormi sounds like the right idea.