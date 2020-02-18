Stormi Webster is one smart cookie. As the daughter of Kylie Jenner, the world has seen her growth from day one. Jenner's little girl steals hearts each and every time she makes an appearance on social media, but she was cuter than ever on Feb. 17, when she showed up on her mom's Instagram stories. It appears mama Jenner has been busy giving Stormi lessons in numerics, because Stormi showed off her brand new counting skills in the cutest way possible. Kylie Jenner's video of Stormi counting to 10 will melt you to pieces.

Stormi just turned two on Feb. 1, but she's already hit a major milestone of growth this year. Learning to count to 10 is a big deal, y'all, so, obvi Jenner had to document the moment. Jenner filmed her baby girl as she walked down the steps of their house, and Stormi was seen carefully counting each one.

The most adorable part of all was when Stormi skipped from nine straight to 20, and her mom had to set her back on track. Hey, practice makes perfect, and Stormi has almost got her numbers down pat.

You can watch the sweet mother-daughter moment between Stormi and Jenner for yourself below.

Time flies, and it's hard to believe little Stormi is already 2-years-old. But her mom was sure to make her birthday a memorable one. Stormi was given the b-day bash of the century this year, and received an amusement park-themed birthday party inspired by her dad's Astroworld album. In photos from the special day, it looked like Stormi had an absolute ball.

The extravagant affair boasted an A-list guest list. In addition to the entire KarJenner clan showing up to celebrate, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber, Rosalía, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend attended as well.

Clearly, Kylie is one cool momma. Not only is she an A-plus parent to Stormi, but it looks like the pair are best friends, too. If you need me, I'll be watching Jenner's latest video of Stormi on repeat, because it truly is one of their sweetest clips yet.