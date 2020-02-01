On Saturday, Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner rang in her daughter's second birthday by taking a look back at the last 24 months — and unsurprisingly, she got pretty nostalgic about how fast her little girl is growing up. The makeup maven took to social media to commemorate the occasion, and Kylie Jenner’s Instagram for Stormi’s second birthday is a sweet tribute celebrating some of their most precious moments together. From a video of her getting matching "Stormi" tattoos with ex Travis Scott to a never-before-seen photo of her cradling her daughter before the Met Gala, there's so much adorable Stormi footage to look through.

If you've been keeping up with Kylie Jenner on Instagram recently, chances are that you saw that the reality star has been busy counting down to the big day. Less than a week ago, the mom-of-one held an over-the-top birthday party for Stormi, which was butterfly-themed and also celebrated the launch of their joint makeup collection. The birthday girl's cousins True, Chicago, and Dream could be seen dressed in pastel colors and wearing wings in photos and videos that Jenner posted of the dreamy event.

On Feb. 1, Jenner kept the celebrations going by taking to Instagram to reflect on motherhood and her daughter in a heartfelt post. She shared a photo of her holding Stormi’s hand, a photo of her cradling the newborn, a photo of her holding her daughter before the Met Gala, and a few candids of Stormi showing off her sartorial skills and making faces for the camera. She also shared two videos with ex Scott, including one where they can be seen getting matching “Stormi” tattoos and one from a family vacation where they are enjoying a boat ride all together.

"And just like that she’s two," she captioned the slideshow. "Happy birthday to my Stormi. These last few days of having a 1 year old I tried to just stop and study her little face, feet, and hands and cherish every moment."

Jenner continued, "I get emotional every time realizing it’s just all going so fast but on the other side I can’t wait to watch her grow and witness all the amazing things I know she will do. February 1st 4:43pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo. you have brightened all my days."

Family members and friends took to the comments section to wish Stormi a happy birthday, including Sofia Richie who wrote, "The sweetest & happiest baby I’ve ever known. Happy birthday stormaloooo."

While Jenner didn't share how her family plans to celebrate the special occasion, she did post an Instagram Story of some presents she got for her daughter, including a hot pink toy car and a unicorn toy with a track.

While Jenner has yet to post Stormi's response to all of her gifts, I'd keep an eye out on the TV personality's social media during the day and stay tuned for some major cuteness. Happy birthday, Stormi!